Fans of Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren in the Disney Star Wars trilogy reported on social media that they had suffered severe mental trauma and emotional breakdown in Star Wars: The Rise of Skwyalker.

After the premiere of the film in cinemas, numerous fans were upset about the director J.J. Abrams’ decision to kill Kylo Ren towards the end of the film with some vague threats of violence against him:

It was the first time that Ben Solo looked really alive and taking it away so quickly after a life full of manipulations and cruelty is psychopathic and ridiculous. Fuck you @jjabrams

– sas with an ass. (@joonswolo) December 20, 2019

Getting JJ Abrams to pay for the damage he did IS THE HILLS ON WHICH I AM.

– FUND ABORTION (@Leen_Starr) December 20, 2019

Fuck you @jjabrams @DisneyStudios for killing Ben for his shock value and depriving him of his luck

– 100% ᏖᏂᏗᏖ ᏇᎥᏖ ፈ Ꮒ (@scarlettroseV) December 20, 2019

@ jj abrams, i will find you and i will kill you

𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐞. (@sunflowill) December 22, 2019

Fans also reported severe psychological and emotional trauma as a result of this act, including extreme crying and depression, and some even turned to mental health experts to help them deal with their emotions:

I expect Reylo to happen and one of them will die, even if all of my guesses are correct, I am still traumatized. That’s why I sob in the cinema bathroom for about 15 minutes

– Crylo Ren (@ Jeanb0i), December 18, 2019

Yes! And it is sad. It still haunts me today, girl. I woke up at 3 a.m. and cried for Ben Solo. After that I can’t sleep anymore. This is real shit. Fuck you @jjabrams and yes girls, thanks too

– Vance (@rowseVi), December 22, 2019

I can’t even get up. I can’t read the comic that hurts. Why do I feel like I mourn a living person? @starwar’s child abused is good, then dies ??? Why? @jjabrams I was abused just like Ben. Don’t you understand what message you sent to children like that? pic.twitter.com/vRNOuX0jnH

– I’m dying and everything hurts (@ ThePorgsNest1) December 18, 2019

In an extreme case, which was passed on to the subreddit / r / AITA (Am I The Asshole?), User / u / Inevitable tip, a post that has since been deleted has explained in detail how a friend of his “experienced a breakdown outside (the Theaters), absolutely hysterical and in tears, eyes narrowed and screaming because the guy is dying. “

