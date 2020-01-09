advertisement

Warner Bros. and DC Films have released the second Birds of Prey trailer, and fans are already accessing the internet to respond.

Here’s what they say:

Ehhh, I wanted to like it so much, but it just looks too stupid to me … not my style liked the Harley character and loved Margot, but for some reason it wasn’t sold at all … 😳😰😓

– rickybuckets (@ rickybuckets2) January 9, 2020

So #BirdsOfPrey still looks like dog shit. pic.twitter.com/2Wyz1o1Dvn

– Mr. Bat-man (@ KnightWing19) January 9, 2020

That looks damn phenomenal!

– UXAS (@ KaifH0078) January 9, 2020

In Gotham’s worst case, rubber bullets are fired at police officers. Be scared world.

Let Villains be Villains. # ReleaseTheSnyderCut

– Hinscher (part time) (@ Hinscher1) January 9, 2020

No sensible person wants to see a film about a number of psychopathic killers unless #Batman is there to stop them! pic.twitter.com/ApQtqmI1GO

– Bathollywood (@ bathollywood2) January 9, 2020

Looks awesome. THE CANARY SCREAM !!! The only thing that PERFECT would have done if they had shown #Huntress in their costume with the mask 😍😍😍, but I’m MORE THAN for it, I can’t stop watching this trailer now

– Addison Leavitt (@ addison_hl222) January 9, 2020

I don’t know what to expect from this film. Maybe it won’t work … I’m 50, 50 in this case

– Zaheer Uddin (@iamZaheerUdin) January 9, 2020

Where’s babs Barbara Gordon? The founder of Birds of Prey? You? Where is she? Aka Orcale, Aka Batgirl pic.twitter.com/rVRBErNPxu

– Rover223 (@ rover223) January 9, 2020

That looks great @wbpictures! Now do @ ZackSnyder’s Justice League! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Trailer! pic.twitter.com/spxwr5ufH1

– Jeffrey Roberson (@ Jroberson32), January 9, 2020

I’m not sorry, but I can’t say no and please, please tell me why Harley suddenly sounds like John Cena and any other irritating Boston accent. I just can’t, but I liked the 5 seconds of #BirdsOfPrey that they showed in a BIRDS OF PREY movie … # suicidesquadvibes

– trey cobain (@trey_cobain) January 9, 2020

Note for the # BirdsOfPrey Trailer Editor: Do not set up a dialog about music that contains pic.twitter.com/i6HHVY92S9

– Andy Signore (@andysignore) January 9, 2020

I only watched the trailer if this was the first trailer I would be part of. But we saw four trailers and that still seems like a Harley Quinn movie with others of a different character in the periphery. Still not sold.

– DavidHawk Actor (@DavidHawk_Actor) January 9, 2020

I get very, very tired of superhero films.

That being said, if you want to move on, let’s go crazy, baby. I have no idea if this will be a good thing or not, but WB is at least taking a chance on this kind of thing.

– Johnathan ™ (@limdir) January 9, 2020

Looks terrible!

It’s not that I don’t want to like it because I enjoyed the suicide commission, but I don’t feel that this #Womenpower #SJW #Feminist movement in #Marvel, #Disney or #DCComics #Hollywood makes good #films again # Film again and if it is good it will succeed!

– Ninjetta (@RealNinjetta) January 9, 2020

#NotMyCass, but I would die for Harley, so I’ll be first in line !!

– Nicole Jarvis (@nicolejarvis) January 9, 2020

You should be arrested for harming Cassandra Cain.

– Phelipe Gonçalves (@PhelipeZache) January 9, 2020

I’ll pass. This movie looks terrible! 😂

– Rebecca (@RebbyTebby) January 9, 2020

This is damn cool !!!! 😁😁😁

– JohnnyMP (@ johnnyjl96) January 9, 2020

Great trailer! I said this when it was occupied in the SS. Margot was born to play Harley.

I still hope we can get even a glimpse of the real Cassie.

– Clark Kent’s glasses (@Marckus_B) January 9, 2020

A number of fans took the opportunity to ask about Zack Snyder’s version of the Justice League that aptly appeals to SnyderCut fans.

It looks decent, but what we really want is the Snyder cut. We know it exists. You know we want it. Please only #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/hYXzsIqH5x

– blizz (@perplederple) January 9, 2020

In a reality where @warnerbros Zack has already released Snyders Justice League, we have at least announced that the release is pending

I would definitely open the night to see this ☝🏼

But today I just don’t trust WB and I don’t think they make my money. # ReleaseTheSnyderCut

– MrJONA 💔 214 (@ MrJ0NA) January 9, 2020

Now looks great #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/iQIPSr8ENr

– Jeffery Warfield wishes to #SnyderCut (@ JefferyWarfiel2) January 9, 2020

A number of fans commented on the Black Mask that Ewan McGregor eventually wears in this trailer.

Hello there is pic.twitter.com/5h6SaKgZT9

– Formerly known as Oracle (@ 4eyed_Rhea) January 9, 2020

The black mask from the Deathstroke Arkham Assassin fan film has a much better mask than this, but it’s nice to see how he wears it. This trailer was better than the last one.

– Destroy Giannonatti (@ BlondeBlur07) January 9, 2020

CANARY SCREAMING, ACTION, BLACK MASK I NEVER LOSE pic.twitter.com/H8a9Iqw9Tz

– “Damian” (@ ian4504), January 9, 2020

Hello, Black Mask pic.twitter.com/dbG8dWJjsF

– Garrick (Key Issues) (@Garrick_KI) January 9, 2020

A few funny Harley things in this trailer, but also Black Mask as a cackling madman?

nope

Birds of prey without oracle

nope

Harley as BoP Unifier

NOOOOPE

I liked suicide squad.

I do not intend to spend money on it.

– Commander Rann (@ Grendal1969), January 9, 2020

Others discussed the Canary Cry that was seen in the trailer.

Can we talk about Black Canary Canary Cry Omg Slay #BirdsOfPrey?

– DALEU (@Dalednizio), January 9, 2020

I wasn’t prepared for BC to cry. I’m just fucking fucking dying. Jurnee will be such a great #BlackCanary #DinahLance that it is truly incredible.

– Zorume ★ Raptors HYPE (@ZorumeStar) January 9, 2020

The black mask and Canary Cry are my 2 takes from this trailer. pic.twitter.com/IaastJkeqg

– StayWhelmed (@ Stay_Whelmed12) January 9, 2020

I was crazy about this part. I was like YOU DOED THE SCREAM

– Kara (@SugarSchweetz), January 9, 2020

What did you do with the Birds of Prey Trailer?

