WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – The rebirth of Mr. Peanut was a reason to party on Monday in Wilkes-Barre, the place where the Planters icon got its start.

Two weeks ago the company came up with an advertisement showing the death of Mr. Peanut.

But in a Super Bowl advertisement, he came back to life on Sunday evening.

People came from all over the state for a celebration of life for Mr. Peanut and are happy that pictogram Mr. Peanut lives on as Baby Nut.

Dozens gathered outside the Luzerne County Visitors Bureau on the public square to see Mr. Peanut, the face of Planters Peanut Company that started in Wilkes-Barre in 1906.

This is who we are. This is the positive perception that we want to show people in Luzerne County. This is who we are, “said Theodore Wampole of Visit Luzerne County.

Last month, the brand announced the death of Mr. Peanut, because he made the ultimate sacrifice for two actors in a commercial, something that was difficult for Daniel Zerr from Berks County. He has a Mr. Peanut collection that covers the walls in his basement.

Yesterday evening during the Super Bowl a funeral was held for Mr. Peanut and with a little help from the Kool-Aid man, he was reborn as Baby Nut.

People at the Wilkes-Barre event were happy that what was originally planned as a vigil turned out to be a party

The mayor of Wilkes-Barre says he is working with local business leaders and Kraft Heinz to get a Mr. somewhere in town. To open the Peanut Gallery.

