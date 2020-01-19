advertisement

Music fans are convinced that they can hear Ariana Grande singing on Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles.

The new album was released on Friday, January 17, more than a year after Miller’s unexpected death in September 2018. It consists of tracks that the rapper recorded before his death and compiled by the producer and composer with the blessing of Miller’s family had Jon Brion.

There are 12 songs on the album, but one entitled I Can See has caught the attention of Grande fans.

When listening to the title, the ears of some listeners were pricked up when a woman’s voice harmonized with that of Miller. Because Grande and the rapper have a story, the audience immediately decided that the singer Thank U, Next was on the album.

Ariana and Mac had a date two years before they separated in 2018, months before Miller’s death. After the rapper passed away, Grande openly expressed her grief and suggested that she was not averse to contributing to Circles in Miller’s honor.

The couple had previously collaborated on tracks including Grandes’ The Way and Miller’s My Favorite Part. So there is every chance that it could have happened again.

Unfortunately, there is no clear evidence for fans that Grande is the voice they can hear. Miller is the only recognized singer at Circles, and a representative told Vulture that he had “no comment” on whether Grande would be introduced or not.

The pop star shared the cover of the Circles album with her Instagram story, although she gave no indication of involvement. As such, it is possible that it has simply contributed to promoting publication.

Although Grande has neither confirmed nor denied playing a role in the album, she has shared a tweet that could be relevant to Circles in retrospect.

The day before Miller’s album was released, Ariana tweeted:

I love adding more harmonies than anyone will ever notice or hear that no one has ever asked or used for it.

Granted, it’s not conclusive evidence, but referring to harmonies that people don’t notice can be an indication that there is harmony out there that fans should notice.

If this is the case, the singer need not have taken care of it because the fans have certainly noticed her potential involvement and many use social media to express her beliefs.

Ariana Grande may never reveal whether she is the voice in I Can See or not, but I think fans are happy enough to have convinced themselves that it is. It would be a nice way to honor your former friend.

