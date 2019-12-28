advertisement

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Blue and white were the colors of the day in River Grille where all eyes were on the Penn State Nittany Lions when they accepted the Memphis Tigers in the Cotton Bowl.

“This is something that we like to do, it brings us all together, especially in the winter season where you are locked up a bit,” said Mary Conti of Wilkes-Barre. “You want to spend some time with friends and family and just encourage our very favorite sports team!”

The watch party, organized by Wilkes-Barre’s Penn State alumni association, brought both alumni and fans together to watch the competition. While everyone was hoping for a win over Memphis, part of the fun is bringing the whole group together.

advertisement

“As an alum and also as an employee of Penn State Wilkes-Barre, we naturally like to support our football team,” said Cara Green of West Pittston. “The spirit of Penn State is all over the world, as we know with our large alumni base. So we love to bring the local group together and encourage the team.”

While some have been fans for decades, others are newer fans such as David Payne from Dallas Township. They are still just as excited to participate in the fun.

“I have never been a big fan of Penn State, but we were lucky that our son David decided to go to Penn State and graduate from Penn State and now work for Penn State,” Payne said. “So the family really started to love the entire Nittany Lion Nation.”

And although this group could not reach Texas to personally encourage blue and white, they are already working on teaching the next generation in the Nittany Lion way.

“My husband and I met in Penn State, our children that we feel are now future Penn Staters,” Conti said.

“It’s very exciting and we’re excited to send him to Penn State in 18 years to be another alum,” Green said laughing.

41.262421

-75.868065

advertisement