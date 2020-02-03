advertisement

Lawyers are trying to file a lawsuit against the sugar barons in Palm Beach County.

WEST PALM BEACH – Two dozen families in the Dominican Republic accuse one of Palm Beach County’s most powerful sugar producers of using thugs to force them out of their homes at gunpoint and destroy their homes and belongings.

In a lawsuit filed with the US District Court last week, lawyers for 24 of the 60 homeless families alleged that the armed forces were paid for by Central Romana, a leading island sugar company owned by Fanjul Corp. Palm beach is controlled in West.

The raid in January 2016 was condemned by international human rights groups as evidence of how Dominicans are increasingly being misused by the politically networked sugar cane industry.

A spokesman for Fanjul Corp., which operates Florida Crystals and other sugar companies, admitted that it has “a minority stake” in Central Romana.

“While we cannot comment on the details of the pending litigation, the allegations are unfounded and we will vigorously defend the lawsuit,” the company said in a statement.

Robert Vance, a lawyer in Philadelphia, and Shauna Curphey, a lawyer in Melbourne, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the families and did not answer emails or phone calls to receive comments.

At a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva in 2018, one of the victims of the raid spoke out for help.

“Thanks to God we are still alive and thanks to God I can give many people a voice that no one is listening to,” said Maria Magdalena Alvarez Galvez during the panel discussion entitled: “Bitter sugar in the Dominican Republic: sugar industry and human rights. ‘ “

The raid and the destruction of the houses are devastating for the poor residents of El Seibo in the east of the country. What was even more worrying was that no authorities had come forward to help.

“We Dominicans have no government to defend us,” she said.

In the lawsuit, Vance and Curphey admit they are facing a tough fight to convince District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz that the lawsuit against Fanjul Corp. and Central Romana in South Florida should be brought to justice.

But they said it’s the only way that families can get justice.

“The Dominican dishes are notoriously corrupt,” they wrote. As evidence, they pointed out that the Dominican government sued a U.S. company in Delaware in 2006. She did not trust her own courts to properly weigh up the allegations that the company had deposited coal ash that caused birth defects.

They went on to say that the family-run Fanjul Corp. “exert excessive influence” in the nation.

“Fanjul is the largest landowner and employer in the Dominican Republic, and the leading sugar producer,” the lawyers wrote. “Given their influence, (the families) would not have a fair opportunity to fully enforce their claims.”

During the raid in the Dominican Republic, the Fanjuls were involved in the decision making. Much of the evidence the families need to prove their claims is kept in corporate offices in West Palm Beach, they said.

Palm Beach Gardens attorney Greg Schell, who, as a long-time managing director of Florida Rural Legal Services, often fought Fanjuls for the treatment of workers, said the lawsuit faces an uncertain future.

Vance and Curphey Sue Fanjul Corp. for violating Dominican and U.S. laws.

In recent years, American courts have detested hearing tragedies that have occurred on foreign soil, even when US companies have been involved, Schell said.

Especially in decisions from 1986 to 2012, the judges refused to take legal action against Union Carbide Corp., which has since been dissolved. in Texas in 1984 in connection with a gas leak in which up to 8,000 people were killed and an estimated 600,000 injured in Bhopal, India. The cases were sent to India for litigation.

In the lawsuit, Vance and Curphey do not say how much they will look for the families. However, they said that some of the people, including children, were injured during the raid and not just lost their homes and belongings.

Alvarez said her former neighbors are desperate. “It is very sad for them to live like this with no chance and to learn from the government that they cannot intervene,” she told the human rights group.

Human resources researcher Melanie Mena contributed to this story.

