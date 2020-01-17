advertisement

Friday, action between Vipers SC and SC Villa at St. Mary’s stadium in Kitende. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

Vipers SC 0-1 Tooro United FC

Sainte-Marie stadium, Kitende

Friday, 17-01-2019

KITENDE – The SC Vipers suffered a second defeat of the season by SC Villa on Friday afternoon.

advertisement

The Venoms, who had only lost to KCCA FC throughout the campaign, failed throughout the 90 minutes, allowing Villa to apply the revealing damage.

Bashir Mutanda, who had not yet scored this season, scored the only goal of the match on a hot day in Kitende.

The striker perfectly connected with a center from Ibrahim Kibumba at the head of the winning goal which seemed to have slipped out of Fabien Mutombora on his way after hitting the post.

At the start of the competition, Nicholas Kabonge had shot widely after being played on goal by Mutanda.

Then Asuman Harishe went largely to a corner of Kibumba while the Jogoos continued to look on the bright side in the opening exchanges.

They kept going to Vipers and a few moments later, Ambrose Kirya was installed by Nicholas Kabonge but he lost his chance.

In what was the Vipers’ first real chance of the match, Allan Kayiwa took over before Paul Willa tried his luck from a distance but his efforts were saved by Saidi Keni.

At halftime, Rahmat Ssenfuka saw a fierce shot blocked for a corner before Paul Mucureezi’s next header was cleared from the line.

After conceding, Vipers sent Dan Sserunkuma to replace Bobosi Byaruhanga to try to recover something from the competition.

With time running out, Frank Tumwesigye was also introduced in place of Mucureezi.

The Vipers had the best chance of leveling, falling to top scorer Fahad Bayo, but the striker could only force Keni to make a comfortable save from a good position.

The result means that the Vipers remain at the top of the standings with 42 points, four ahead of second-place KCCA FC, who beat Tooro United FC 1-0 the same day.

For Villa qho, who had lost her two opening matches in the second round, she is now third with 30 points in 18 games.

How the two teams started

Vipers SC

Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Jacob Okoa, Geofrey Wasswa, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Abdul Karim Watambala, Bobos Byaruhanga, Paul Mucureezi, Allan Kayiwa, Fahad Bayo.

SC Villa

Saidi Keni (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Derrick Ndahiro, Moses Kiggundu, Asuman Harishe (captain), Amiri Kakomo, David Owori, Emmanuel Wasswa, Bashir Mutanda, Ambrose Kirya, Nicholas Kabonge

The other matches played on Friday

-Police FC 1-0 Kyetume FC

-KCCA FC 1-0 Tooro United FC

comments

advertisement