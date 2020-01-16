advertisement

After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour takes the American Express to Southern California. This tournament has been known by various names over the years, including last year’s Bob Hope Classic, CareerBuilder Challenge, Humana, and Desert Classic. Rickie Fowler and Sungjae Im are the two favorites on the betting markets with 11: 1 and 16: 1.

This week, FanDuel has only six golfers priced at $ 11,000 or more. FanDuel offers DFS players a $ 60,000 salary cap to choose six golfers for an average roster spot of $ 10,000. Rickie Fowler ($ 12,000) is the only golfer in the 12km range. Sungjae Im ($ 11,600) and Paul Casey ($ 11,400) are the second most expensive golfers. Tony Finau and Byeong Hun A round out FanDuel’s five most expensive golfers at $ 11,300 and $ 11,100, respectively. The competitions on FD are much smaller than those on DK, but on the other hand, you don’t have to compete against the huge GPP fields.

All of the tips and information I mention in this article are games that I will consider for my own lineups. In fact, most of the games mentioned are based on my custom model, which contains a variety of statistics and results. However, that doesn’t mean that I will end up with all the guys I mention. This article was written earlier this week, and additional news, research, and roster creation could lead me to different pieces. Make sure to read the news and social media reports that lead to the golfer’s first tee. While golf is more difficult to get injury messages, you may be able to choose one or two nuggets that will help you create rosters – especially when it comes to possible payouts.

Remember that golf is very difficult to play, but DFS golf is even harder. The best golfers will perform at a high level over the course of a golf season. However, there can be a large variation from week to week. Any golfer on the PGA Tour can win an event. On the other hand, even the best golfers in the world can miss the cut in a certain event (e.g. Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and Matt Kuchar missed the cut last week at the Sony Open, even though they are among the top three) , ranked golfers in the field).

Work on having a solid process week after week instead of getting bogged down by the tendency to be up to date or the ups and downs of the weekly golf game. Use all the information available to make the best possible decision for your setup. Good luck and, above all, have fun! Whether you win or lose, golf is one of the most entertaining fantasy sports to watch because you have four days for action.

Tournament notes

This is a pro-am event, meaning that the game is likely to be a bit slower and give a normal PGA event a slightly different dynamic. Every professional is paired with an amateur. For this reason, the event will be held in three different places (PGA West TPC Stadium, PGA West Nicklaus and LaQuinta Country Club). Each of the 156 PGA golfers are guaranteed three (instead of two) rounds of golf before the cut. Golfers will play each course once and then the top 65 golfers (and the others) will cut and play for the round on Sunday on the stadium course.

The Stadium Course at PGA West is a par 72 course with a length of 7,113 meters. Last year it was the 40th most difficult on the tour.

The Nicklaus tournament course at PGA West is a par 72 course with a length of 7,159. It was the second easiest course on tour last year.

The LaQuinta CC is a par 72 course with a length of 7,060 meters. It was the easiest place on the PGA Tour last season.

Adam Long came from behind and defeated Phil Mickelson last year in a playoff as the 417th player in the world and with a 1: 500 tie. He will try to defend his title again this year. Nine previous winners are expected this week, including Hudson Swafford (2017), Jason Dufner (2016), Bill Haas (2015 & 2010), Brian Gay (2013), Mark Wilson (2012), Jhonattan Vegas (2011), D.J. Trahan (2008), Charley Hoffman (2007) and Phil Mickelson (2004 & 2002).

The average victory point number over the past 10 years is almost 25 below the nominal value. The last time a winner scored less than 20 under par was in Charley Hoffman (-17) in 2007.

Two-time winner Phil Mickelson is the official tournament organizer and his charity The Mickelson Foundation is the host.

Among golfers this week, Andrew Putnam has the longest cut series on the PGA tour at 14. Sungjae Im scored the cut in 11 consecutive PGA tour events, while Paul Casey and Harold Varner both made 10 straight PGA cuts.

Only 11 of the world’s 50 best golfers hit their courses this week. With 15th place, Tony Finau is the best-placed player in the field.

Ten of the last 11 winners of this event played in Hawaii (Sony Open or TOC) to open the calendar year.

Since the event is played in three different places, there is a greater variance in the type of player that can perform well here. Since each player has three rounds, the difference in rating between the top finishers and those who miss the cut is less than normal. A look at the overall fantasy rating, and even how players play in no-cut events, can be helpful. Given that this event is a pro-am, the courses are well designed to help you score.

The putting surfaces are littered with rye and poa. They are among the slowest greens on the PGA tour.

Course Fit & Key Figures

overall statistics

My customized overall statistics model measures all of the important statistics (driving, approaching, short game, putting, etc.) from both short and long form. The best golfers for this week are Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Scottie Scheffler, Vaughn Taylor, Byeong Hun An, Cameron Tringale, Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz, Aaron Wise and Harold Varner.

Latest scoring ability

It is always important to play well in a tournament. Especially since we play DFS, it is valuable for a golfer to score well and not just to go par for par. The golfers who have given the best ratings in my bespoke recent rating model, highlighting the fantasy rankings, are Vaughn Taylor, Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Byeong Hunan, Carlos Ortiz, Brian Harman, Alex Noren and Henrik Norlander. Cameron Tringale and Harry Higgs.

price development

The golfers who have scored the highest number of shots at this tournament in the past five years include Brendan Steele, Phil Mickelson, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell, Bud Cauley, Bill Haas, Hudson Swafford, Chez Reavie and Brian Harman , and Jason Kokrak. Howell leads the field with 10 cuts just made, while Harris English comes in with seven. Glover and Steele have made the cut for the past five years. Phil Mickelson is the only golfer in the field who has achieved several top five finishes in the past five years, as he finished T2 and 2016 T3 last year.

Ball Striking

Since each of the three courses is shorter than normal and the event is conducive to amateur play (which is a pro-am), the emphasis on hitting balls is important. Distance is never a bad thing, but it is not necessary at this event. When looking at the best strikers (ignoring the green and putting), the following ten golfers (in order of rank) rate the best in the short and long term: Ryan Moore, Kyle Stanley, Brian Stuard and Chez Reavie, Doc Redman, Ryan Armor, Paul Casey, Russell Knox, Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner.

Official World Golf Ranking

All statistics and the history of the golf courses are good to know, but when it comes to sports (especially DFS golf) it is often important to play the best golfers. Sure, it’s about the salary, but the more good golfers you can include in your lineup, the greater your chances. According to OWGR, Tony Finau (# 15), Paul Casey (# 17), Francesco Molinari (# 20), Rickie Fowler (# 22), Kevin Na (# 22) are the ten best golfers in this area (in order of rank). 27), Kevin Kisner (# 30), Sungjae Im (# 35), Billy Horschel (# 36), Chez Reavie (# 37) and Abraham Ancer (# 39).

Favorite $ 11,000 + play

Sungjae Im ($ 11,600)

If I have to choose one of the high priced guys then I definitely go with Sungjae Im. I definitely think he can win this tournament and I will have a few shares of him. However, I expect it to be in great possession. Of the six golfers in the 11 to 12 km range, he is the only one in the top 5 who has achieved total strokes and fantasy hits in the last 36 rounds. In fact, it is first in the fantasy rating and second in the total number of shots achieved. He is a consistent tailor (17 out of 18, 11 in a row). He has 12 top 25 finishes in his last 18 events. That alone doesn’t make it a good game at this price, but it speaks even more for its durability. He has second and third place in his last six events.

Preferred $ 10,000 pieces

Kevin Kisner ($ 10,800)

I don’t usually play Kisner because he’s a short knocker and doesn’t have a huge blanket. Driving distance is irrelevant to this event, however, and he’s scored top 15 places in each of his last three events, including fourth place at last week’s Sony Open. He has had no high-end placements here in the past, but has made the cut in the past three years. This year could be different because its shape is better than it was in the past. I don’t like paying that kind of price for him, but he should be able to score on these courses and he is heading in the right direction. The top golfers don’t speak to me this week, which leads me to Kisner.

Scottie Scheffler ($ 10,400)

Even though Sungjae Im is by far my favorite game from the point of view of justice, I will start most of my lineups at Scheffler. In my custom ranking this week he’s the second best golfer in the field. He’s going to be a better piece overall than me because he’s $ 1,200 cheaper. In the last 36 rounds only Im got more fantasy points. He is third in the total number of recordings (behind Denny McCarthy and Im). His only weakness is the green and putting. Considering that most players (especially big ball strikers like Scheffler) put their approach shots on these slower greens within 15 feet, he should be fine. With two top five finishes in his last three starts, I expect him to be back in the leaderboard on Sunday.

Brendon Todd ($ 10,000)

Five direct top 30 finishes, including a fourth and two wins. It’s a pretty good 2019-2020 season. In the last 24 rounds, he finished second in the total number of shots scored and third in the Fantasy classification. He is an average striker but knows how to score. He missed the cut here on his last two starts, but was sixth in 2014. At that time he won tournaments (like this year). It is a little better here on FD than on DK if you want to be more site specific with some of your pieces.

Favorite game of $ 9,000

Harris English ($ 9,600)

He missed the cut in his last event (RSM), but had top six finishes in four of his five previous starts. In the last 24 rounds he leads this field in the fantasy classification and the total number of shots achieved. He only finished T51 at this event last year, but that was his seventh straight cut here. It was T11 in 2018. It is of great value given its great recent form and solid course history.

Vaughn Taylor ($ 9,500)

He will probably be my best obsessed golfer this week. He is in great shape, finished the T7 here last year and is priced less than the average squad. In the last 24 rounds he is fifth in the fantasy classification (what the DFS is about). He has played the weekend in 16 of his last 17 starts. He finished T12 last week. At the two events before the Sony Open, he finished tenth and second.

Denny McCarthy ($ 9,100)

In the last 36 rounds, McCarthy is first in the total number of shots achieved and fourth in the fantasy classification. He has five top 15 finishes in his last six events. The only reason he’s not my favorite game this week is that he’s more likely to rely on his short game. He is probably the best putter on tour. Such simple courses can help someone like McCarthy who is not a good striker. If he can only play from tee to green this week on average, he has the chance to be on the leaderboard on Sunday.

Henrik Norlander ($ 9,000)

You could even win a lot of bar bets with the biggest PGA fans by asking, “Who are the only two golfers in this area who have scored top 10 on their last two PGA starts?” Henrik Norlander’s name would probably never be pronounced. Norlander ended T9 last week after a T5 goal at the RSM. It’s quietly a great rookie season. He made five straight cuts on the PGA Tour after finishing T7 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. In the last 12 rounds, he is ninth in the fantasy classification and twelfth in the total number of shots achieved. It was owned no more than 1.2% this season. So let’s hope that he continues to be targeted. It will be our little secret.

Cameron Tringale ($ 9,000)

In the last 36 rounds, Tringale took ninth place in both the Fantasy classification and the overall shots achieved in this area. He made the cut in 12 of his last 13 starts. He has a mixed history at this event and did the editing last year after two direct MCs. He was T14 in 2016 and T30 in 2015. He is an even better figure over DK where he is the 43rd most expensive player (compared to the 36th here on FD).

Favorite plays Under $ 9,000

Given the softer prices for FanDuel, the lack of attractiveness for the higher-priced players and the number of middle-level players who have activated the checkboxes for me, I don’t expect to take a position with one of the 7K or 8K players week or including them in my core player pool. Ten players that could be scattered here and there in a Sungjae Im formation are Stewart Cink ($ 8,700), Danny Lee ($ 8,700), Adam Long ($ 8,600), Taylor Gooch ($ 8,500), Harold Varner (8,500 USD), Nick Taylor ($ 8,400). , Cameron Davis ($ 8,300), Bo Hoag ($ 7,800), Xin-Jun Zhang ($ 7,600) and Steve Stricker ($ 7,400).

Jamy Bechler regularly writes for FantasyPros for NBA, NFL and PGA. You can follow him on his DFS Twitter @ WinningDFS101. When he’s not playing DFS, Jamy is an author, moderator of the “Success is a Choice” podcast, and executive consultant who works with companies and teams across the country (including the NBA). Although he may provide advice on players and competitions for additional information and considerations, he may use different players and strategies than those recommended in this article.

