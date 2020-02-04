advertisement

Welcome to Bill Murray Invitational – I mean, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This week, a number of A-list celebrities are playing in Pro-Am. Due to the number of golfers playing this week, three golf courses (Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula) are used. Each professional is paired with a celebrity / amateur and receives three rounds (one per course). The last round on Sunday is played at Pebble Beach, one of the most beautiful places in the world. Dustin Johnson is the prohibitive favorite with 7: 1. Patrick Cantlay (12: 1) and Jason Day (18: 1) are the only other golfers who are below 20: 1 in the betting markets this week.

This week there are seven golfers at FanDuel priced at $ 11,000 or more. FanDuel offers DFS players a $ 60,000 salary cap to choose six golfers for an average $ 10,000 squad. Dustin Johnson ($ 12,400) and Patrick Cantlay ($ 12,000) are the only golfers to have a price in the 12km range. Paul Casey ($ 11,700), Jason Day ($ 11,500), and Matt Kuchar ($ 11,300) complete FanDuel’s five cheapest golfers. The competitions on FD are much smaller than those on DK, but on the other hand, you don’t have to compete against the huge GPP fields. FanDuel’s $ 9 “PGA Eagle” competition only had 15,211 entries with a first prize of $ 20,000.

All of the tips and information I mention in this article are games that I will consider for my own lineups. In fact, most of the games mentioned are based on my customized model, which contains a variety of statistics and results. However, that doesn’t mean that I will end up with all the guys I mention. This article was written earlier in the week, and additional news, research, and roster creation could lead me to different pieces. Make sure to read the news and social media reports that lead to the golfer’s first tee. While golf is more difficult to get injury messages, you may be able to choose one or two nuggets that will help you build rosters – especially if you’re dealing with possible payouts.

advertisement

Remember that golf is very difficult to play, but DFS golf is even harder. The best golfers will perform at a high level over the course of a golf season. However, there can be a large variation from week to week. Any golfer on the PGA Tour can win an event. On the other hand, even the best golfers in the world are able to miss the cut in a particular situation.

Work on having a solid process week after week instead of getting bogged down by the tendency toward timeliness or the ups and downs of the weekly game of golf. Use all the information available to make the best possible decision for your setup. Good luck and, above all, have fun! Whether you win or lose, golf is one of the most entertaining fantasy sports to watch because you have four days for action.

Read our FanDuel sports betting test and our promo codes >>

Tournament notes

The event has been held at Pebble Beach since 1947 and was formerly known as the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am.

It is played on three different courses (Monterrey Peninsula, Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach), with each golfer playing a round on a different course. All courses measure less than 7,000 meters.

156 PGA golfers will play with amateurs and celebrities on 54 holes for three days. After Saturday, the 65 best golfers (plus ties) will advance to Sunday and play pebble beach golf links.

The seventh hole in par 3 is the shortest hole on the PGA Tour and measures just 106 meters.

The average victory point was 17 points below the nominal value and the average intersection was even at a nominal value. Phil Mickelson defeated Paul Casey last year by shooting 19 under par.

Previous winners of the event scheduled to take place this week include Phil Mickelson (2019, 2012, 2007, 2005, 1998), Ted Potter, jr. (2018), Jordan Spieth (2017), Vaughn Taylor (2016), Brandt Snedeker (2015, 2013), Jimmy Walker (2014), D.A. Points (2011) and Dustin Johnson (2010, 2009).

All three poa greens are much smaller than the tour average.

Pebble Beach Golf Links is a par 72 course that measures 6,816 meters. The Spyglass Hill Golf Club is a par 72 with a length of 6,958 meters. Monterey Peninsula C.C. is a par 71, measures 6,953 meters and has even smaller greens than the other courses here (3,500 square meters).

The fairways on all three courses are generous and the proportion of fairways hit is above the tour average. We also see the least number of 300-yard rides at this event, which results in the event having the shortest average ride of all PGA tours.

The 12 par-5 holes typically have a birdie rate or better than 35%.

Course Fit & Key Figures

overall statistics

My customized overall statistics model measures all the important statistics (driving, approaching, short game, putting, etc.) from both short and long form. From a statistical perspective, Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland, Russell Knox, Cameron Tringale, Adam Hadwin, Vaughn Taylor, Daniel Berger, Harry Higgs and Dustin Johnson are the best golfers of this week (ranked).

Last form

The golfers who have scored the highest number of shots on the field in the last six PGA Tour events are Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger, Alex Noren, Max Homa, Harry Higgs, Matthew NeSmith and Russell Knox and JB Holmes. Among the golfers this week, Matthew Fitzpatrick completed the longest PGA tour series at 14. Patrick Cantlay (12), Jim Furyk (11) and Paul Casey (11) are the only other players in the field with double-digit cuts stripes.

price development

The golfers who have received the most shots at this tournament in the past five years (in ranked order) include Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Scott Stallings, Brandt Snedeker, Vaughn Taylor, Jimmy Walker and Matt Jones. Jason Day has cut each of his ten starts, including six top five finishes. Defending champion Phil Mickelson has finished in three of the first two places over the past four years. Day, Mickelson, Paul Casey, Scott Stallings and Kevin Streelman are the only top 10 players in the past two years.

GIR

The greens are among the smallest on the PGA tour, and players who can consistently hit a large number of greens in regulation have an advantage. In the short and long term, the ten golfers with the best GIR percentage (ranked) are Russell Knox, Paul Casey, Jim Furyk, Nick Watney, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Tringale, Adam Long, DJ Trahan and Kevin Kisner and Tyler Duncan.

Official World Golf Ranking

All statistics and the history of the golf courses are good to know, but when it comes to sports (especially DFS golf) it is often important to play the best golfers. Sure, it’s about the salary, but the more good golfers you can include in your lineup, the greater your chances. According to OWGR, Patrick Cantlay (# 8), Paul Casey (# 20), Matt Kuchar (# 21), Matthew Fitzpatrick (# 25), Kevin Na (# 25) are the top ten golfers in this area (in order of rank). 28), Kevin Kisner (# 32), Chez Reavie (# 41), Brandt Snedeker (# 43), Rafa Cabrera Bello (# 45) and Jason Day (# 46).

Favorite $ 11,000 + plays

Dustin Johnson ($ 12,400)

The past six months have not been particularly pleasant for DJ, but it seems that it was a knee injury that he operated on in the off-season. In the two competitions since the knee injury, he finished second in Saudi Arabia last week and T7 at the Tournament of Champions. Up until last year, he dominated this event with four top five finishes in the past five years. He also won this event in 2009 and 2010. I will seriously consider pressing the lock button for him this week. Because I will be so overweight this week, I will skip most golfers from 11 km. Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay and Jason Day are all good pieces, but I see every mistake and will instead ride or die with the DJ this week.

Matthew Fitzpatrick ($ 11,000)

He made 14 straight cuts on the PGA Tour, which goes back to last summer. That might surprise you because we don’t see him very often. He has only played twice on the PGA Tour this season. He missed the cut here last year, but then finished T12 at the US Open, which was played in Pebble Beach last summer. It comes in with excellent shape. Including the Eurotour, he has achieved seven top 10 finishes in his last 12 races, including a second place in Abu Dhabi and a ninth place in the DP World Championship.

Preferred $ 10,000 pieces

Graeme McDowell ($ 10,400)

McDowell won in Saudi Arabia last week and finished T4 at his last PGA event (Sony Open). Overall, he did the cut in 19 of his last 20 PGA tour starts. In terms of course history, he was T18 here at AT&T and T16 at the US Open last summer, which was played in Pebble Beach last summer.

Cameron Champ ($ 10,000)

In the last 36 rounds he finished second in the fantasy classification and ninth in the total number of strokes won. He has cut nine of his last 10 PGA starts, including five in a row. Six of these eight cuts led to top 25 finishes, including a win in the Safeway. He is consistently in the process of exceeding his target position, what ultimately matters for the DFS Golf.

Russell Knox ($ 10,000)

He’s a good cash game this week. I ask him about his advantage, but he’s a good cutter, as his nine straight cuts on the PGA tour show. He has four top 20 finishes during this course, but his T11 on Bermuda is his best. He was T14 at this event last year and T15 the year before. In the last 36 rounds, nobody has hit the field more than Knox. The problem with this is the fact that he is only 13th in the fantasy classification. It is somewhat “safe” as a central building block for your roster, but it will not give it the advantage you may be looking for to reduce a large GPP.

Favorite game of $ 9,000

Max Homa ($ 9,800)

His T6 at last week’s WMPO brought him top 10 finishes on the PGA tour. He made a total of 18/20 cuts, including six in a row. He was also T10 here at AT & T.

Tom Hoge ($ 9,800)

Don’t look now, but Tom Hoge does more than just hitting. He is playing very well right now. His T25 last week was poor compared to the previous three weeks when he finished fifth at the Farmers, T6 at The American Express and T12 at Sony. In the last 36 rounds he is sixth in the fantasy ranking and eighth in the total number of strokes won.

Vaughn Taylor ($ 9,400)

He’s just missed two cuts in his last 19 PGA Tour events. Unfortunately, one of those times was last week. In the last 24 rounds, however, he took third place in the fantasy classification and fourth place in the total number of strokes won. He has struggled with the flat stick in the past two weeks, but is usually a pretty good putter. He is a former winner here in 2016 and was T10 in 2015, but has missed the cut in two of the last three years.

Scott Stallings ($ 9,200)

He made five straight cuts on the PGA Tour, though his T18 in the Bermuda Islands was his best result at that time. However, he has taken third, seventh and 14th place at AT & T in the past three years. I wouldn’t be surprised if he achieved another high end, especially if he could get the flat stick to work for him.

Favorite $ 8,000 plays

Maverick McNealy ($ 8,800)

With his T15 at the Farmers two weeks ago, the rookie has now made eight straight cuts on the PGA Tour. He made 12/13 cuts, including six in a row.

Mark Hubbard ($ 8,400)

His T9 at last week’s WMPO gave him his eighth cut in 10 starts this season. He finished 13th or better in four of these eight cuts.

Matthew NeSmith ($ 8,400)

NeSmith has five straight cuts, including two top 20 liveries. He was seventh on the Korn Ferry Tour money list last year, so he may be a beginner but is no stranger to success on the golf course.

Brandon Wu ($ 8,300)

The Stanford product made three straight PGA tour cuts at this event. He was T35 at the US Open last summer. The rookie led Stanford to the NCAA title last year by winning the championship game against Texas. Last season he had five top 10 finishes at Stanford, including one win. I don’t think you have to go much deeper than Wu (if you even want to go that far down), but if you want to explore the 7K range, Doc Redman ($ 7,900), Chase Seiffert ($ 7,800) and I am interested in Tyler McCumber ($ 7,600) for her ability to make cuts. Redman has shown that he can put some low laps on the board and did 9/12 cuts this season, Seiffert made six straight cuts and McCumber made 7/9 cuts this season.

Read our FanDuel sports betting test and our promo codes >>

Jamy Bechler regularly writes for FantasyPros for NBA, NFL and PGA. You can follow him on his DFS Twitter @ WinningDFS101. When he’s not playing DFS, Jamy is an author, moderator of the “Success is a Choice” podcast, and executive consultant who works with companies and teams across the country (including the NBA). Although he may provide advice on players and competitions for additional information and considerations, he may use different players and strategies than those recommended in this article.

advertisement