I never thought that the Bruins’ luck in the shootout could get any worse. That was until I saw Brad Marchand’s attempt last night. How will Toronto be fair for more than eight weeks without Morgan Rielly? Could Tampa Bay really win the Atlantic? The islanders have to straighten their ship. Could Columbus actually knock on the door of a wildcard? The blues are now at the top of the league table. Things are razor-thin in the Pacific Division: two points separate four teams. We look forward to Zack Kassian’s return to the Oilers lineup, which will take place on January 29 against Matthew Tkachuk and the Calgary Flames. OK, let’s take a look at some DFS options for another full evening in the NHL.

center

Brayden Point (TB): $ 7,000 against LA

Point’s season started slowly. He started the year with IR and could not really make an effort in the early start. Maybe a microcosm of the season so far in Tampa Bay. Nevertheless, Point has really come to life. He has 14 points in his last 11 games. It is consolidated as a top line center between Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. He also plays the center on the top powerplay unit. After ten consecutive wins, Tampa lost a strange game against the Devils last weekend. I expect them to come back strong against the lesser kings tonight.

wing

Dominik Kubalik (CHI): $ 4,600 at OTT

The 24-year-old rookie could get involved in a calder nomination. This year he has 16 goals, 10 assists, for 26 points. However, he has collected 12 of these points in his last 10 games. At the moment, Kubalik is running alongside Jonathan Toews and John Quenneville on the “top” line. He also sees time on the second power play unit. Tonight, the Blackhawks are visiting the Ottawa senators who have scored the third most goals per game in the league. It seems like a good place for Kubalik to keep this hot phase going.

Brad Marchand (BOS): $ 7,700 @ CBJ

What happened to Brad Marchand last night may never happen again in the NHL. It was an embarrassing freak accident. For those of you who didn’t see it, Marchand had to score to keep shooting going on round five. As he approached the puck, he raised his head and skated over it. Unfortunately, this is usually a failed attempt because the puck has been technically developed. Brad Marchand is an extremely proud player who likes or hates him. He is also one of the best players in the league. He has 20 goals, 43 assists, for 63 points in 47 games. He is approaching a 110-point season. I call it gut feeling, but I expect Marchand to do his best tonight.

defense

Tyson Barrie (TOR): $ 5,500 against NJ

I think this will be a very popular piece on DFS tonight, but I can’t help it. After Morgan Rielly’s injury, it’s time for Tyson Barrie to take over the defense of Toronto. Barrie saw an increase in production after Mike Babcock’s exit, but I expect he will take him to another level with increased responsibility. He should play a full-time role in the top power play unit and probably log on to the team near most minutes. Barrie is in a contract year and this is the perfect opportunity to show what he can do as a backbone of a defense. New Jersey are relegated to the league’s second most popular goals, and Toronto suffered an embarrassing defeat in Florida last weekend. Expect a good performance from the team and especially from Barrie.

goalie

Frederik Andersen (TOR): $ 8,300 against NJ

Andersen was the cheapest option for the elite goalkeeper that night. The Maple Leafs are a huge home for the Devils. Finding wins is paramount, and Andersen also has solid peripherals with 21 wins, an ATM of 2.82 and an SV% of 0.912. The risks are certainly there tonight. The Devils took a shocking win over the Lightning this weekend, breaking their winning streak in ten games. Andersen was pulled out during his last break and Morgan Rielly is now injured. However, I trust sports betting in this case. The Maple Leafs should win tonight after their embarrassing defeat on Sunday.

