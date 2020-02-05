advertisement

As we head for February, the NHL schedule begins to normalize. We return to our usual thirteen game schedule on a Tuesday night. In the East, it is time for Canadians, Rangers and Sabers to say goodbye to their playoff hopes. It’s a bit narrower in the west, and Nashville, Winnipeg, and Chicago are still looking for the last wildcard spot currently held by the Coyotes. Let’s take a look at another big night in the NHL.

center

Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ): $ 5,700 against FLA

Dubois is making progress towards another career year. The 21-year-old former third overall has 17 goals, 25 assists, for 42 points in 53 games. He has established himself as a top center in the league. He’s been hot lately, with eight points in his last four games. The Panthers are in town after defeating the Maple Leafs last night in Toronto. The goalkeeper has not yet been determined, but since Sergei Bobrovsky plays last night and Chris Driedger is injured, Florida may need to contact third striker Samuel Montembeault.

wing

Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ): $ 5,900 against FLA

I’m so glad this guy is back. Bjorkstrand became a mainstay in this column before being injured last month. Since his return, he has scored a point with four goals and one assist in each of his four games. The great thing about Björkstrand is how often he shoots the puck. He is always a candidate for more than five shots a night. He plays with the top group alongside Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nick Foligno as well as the top power play unit. Dubois and Bjorkstrand is the pile I’m looking for tonight.

Kailer Yamamoto (EDM): $ 4,000 at ARI

Doesn’t look like it now, but Kailer Yamamoto has ten points in his eleven NHL games this season. He drives a four-point series. He runs alongside leaders Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. He also gets time for the second Powerplay unit. The 21-year-old former first division team breaks out and proves that he is permanently part of the big club.

defense

Jeff Petry (MTL): $ 4,900 at NJD

Jeff Petry has had a career year in his 10th NHL season. With 7 goals, 26 assists and 33 points in 54 games, he is well on the way to breaking his career score of 46 achieved last year. He is currently playing with Marco Scandella for 25 minutes a night. He is a quarterback of the top powerplay unit, to which he contributed with 10 powerplay points a year. Tonight the Habs are visiting the New Jersey Devils, who have scored the second worst 3.37 goals per game.

goalie

David Rittich (CGY): $ 7,500 against SJ

My general philosophy when choosing a goalkeeper is to achieve only one win. The big betting favorites this evening include the Capitals, Bruins, Lightning and Flames. Samsonov, Rask and Vasilevskiy are priced at over $ 8,500. Then there is David Rittich at $ 7,500. The Flames are used at home against Aaron Dell and the San Jose Sharks as a notable favorite. It was a high and low week for Rittich. Last Wednesday he celebrated a big shootout win against the Oilers, but was quickly driven off the net on Saturday night against the Oilers. Rittich has a GAA of 2.87 and a SV% of 0.910 this season. After the flames were pulled out last weekend, they can turn to Cam Talbot at the gate. However, I think, considering where Calgary is in the overall standings, it would be appropriate for her to go back to her confident start-up network. Pay attention to who gets the call.

Chris Genova

