We are now approaching the last 30 games of the season. There will be an insane shot for the last two wildcard slots. It will be interesting to see which teams choose and which sell on the cut-off date. This decision should be made for several organizations over the next few weeks. In other news, Sidney Crosby has made his return, which is a good thing for ice hockey fans. Okay, let’s look at another busy night in the NHL.

center

Bo Horvat (VAN): $ 5,800 against ARI

Horvat puts together a great season with 15 goals and 25 assists for 40 points in 47 games. In his last eight games, he has five goals and seven assists for 12 points. He also shoots more at the puck, with a five-shot night and a nine-shot night in his last seven games. He runs with Tanner Pearson and Loui Eriksson on the “Top” line and centers the Top Powerplay unit. Tonight, the coyotes will likely turn to Adin Hill at the gate.

wing

Jared McCann (PIT): $ 5,000 @ BOS

McCann is another one of those penguins that appear to come from nowhere and are highly productive in Pittsburgh. With 28 points in 44 games, he already reached his career highlights with the Panthers in 2018. Of course, his position in the lineup certainly helps. Tonight he will be skating alongside Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon. It will center the second Powerplay unit. McCann is also driving a three-point series. The Bruins will get by tonight without Tuukka Rask, who had another concussion earlier this week. Jaroslav Halak is more than a capable backup, but it’s still worth mentioning.

Max Pacioretty (VGK): $ 7,400 at OTT

I am sure that I speak for most people when I say that Gerard Gallant’s dismissal was breathtaking and unjustified. It was extremely impressive to lead an expansion team to a cup final and then play another highly competitive playoff game. Regardless, the Golden Knights have made their decision and will continue behind the bench with Peter Deboer this season. Several Vegas players, including Marc-Andre Fleury, were disappointed with how their own game had affected the livelihood of the people they care about. This is a long way to say, I expect Vegas to bring it tonight. Pacioretty was league leader with 45 points in 49 games throughout the season. He also has 208 shots on goal. The trip to Ottawa to Marcus Hogberg and the Senators is a good place to start a run. I assume that will happen tonight.

defense

Adam Fox (NYR): $ 4,200

Tony DeAngelo may be the Ranger defender who is drawing the most attention right now, but Adam Fox was blazing hot too. Fox has nine points in his last seven games. He manned the second Powerplay unit and ran alongside Ryan Lindgren with even strength. Fox has impressed as a newcomer, and he’s starting to get more involved as the year progresses. I like him for this price.

goalie

Ilya Samsonov (WSH): $ 8,200 against NJ

Samsonov has been extremely brilliant in his 15 starts at Capitals this season. He advertises with a 13-2 record, a league leading 2.11 GAA and 0.925 SV%. With Braden Holtby, an upcoming free agent, it becomes clear who is the man of the future for Washington. This should come as no surprise, as we have heard of Samsonov as a perspective for several years. Tonight, the capitals greet the devils in the city and sports betting has Washington as a huge favorite. I expect Samsonov to win and I expect him to look good.

