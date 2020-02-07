advertisement

The teams split up. The trading deadline is getting closer. We really come down the route here. It takes less than two months for the NHL playoffs to begin. Tonight we have another busy schedule with twelve games. I’m meeting a few bargains tonight. If you use some of these “economy” games, you ideally have room for the stud farms of your choice. Let’s take a look.

center

Mathew Barzal (NYI): $ 6,500 against LA

Despite having a few games in hand, the islanders are currently in a wildcard slot, just three points ahead of the Maple Leafs below. You have to win games like this against the kings. Barzal puts together another great season with 18 goals and 26 assists for 44 points. He has ten points in his last ten games. He also shot the puck seven times on his last outing. Barzal remains the focus of the islanders’ crime as it centers the top line and serves the top powerplay unit. I expect to see Barzal on the blackboard tonight.

wing

Zach Sanford (STL): $ 4,400 against WPG

Sanford was recently promoted to the top group along with 2020 all-stars Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron. He made the most of his opportunity. Sanford drives a six-point streak in which he has accumulated nine points. These nine points make up almost half of his entire season. So his production seems to depend on the company he skates with. Keep an eye on the lines and make sure that he is still in this position after skating in the morning. Assuming he is, Sanford is a bargain at this price.

Kailer Yamamoto (EDM): $ 4,000 against SJ

I go back to the fountain on Yamamoto. It was disappointing to see the Oilers shut down in Arizona on Tuesday night. Tonight, they’ll welcome the San Jose Sharks to town, a team that has given up over three goals per game this season. The Oilers score a lot of goals, so I expect them to come back on track this evening. Yamamoto will skate again alongside NHL leaders Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. He still has seven points in his last seven games, so I’m happy to go back to him at this price.

defense

Damon Severson (NJD): $ 4,300 @ PHI

Severson drives a four-point series. During that period, he missed five shots in two of these games. Together with Andy Greene, he gets 30 minutes a night for the Devils and quarters the top power play unit. The flyers will contact Brian Elliot as Carter Hart continues to suffer from an abdominal injury. For this price, I think it’s worth trying.

goalie

Semyon Varlamov (NYI): $ 7,800 against LA

Varlamov put together a good season with 2.6 GAA and 0.15 SV%. Barry Despite and the New Yorkers continue to drive a well-oiled defense machine. Tonight, the islanders welcome the LA Kings to the city. This is the second game of the Kings on the east coast after losing a 4-2 competition against the capitals on Tuesday. LA has scored the third lowest goals in the NHL this season. The islanders are -190 betting favorites and with their current place in the overall standings I expect them to win this evening. Despite still has no name for the start netminder of the evening. So keep an eye on that. If he turned to Thomas Greiss, I would play him too.

Chris Genova is a well known author at FantasyPros. More information from Chris can be found in his archive and follow him @ FantasyOneTimer,

