After two weeks of hype and over-analysis, we’re finally almost done so that the 49ers and Chiefs can start the Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday evening. Single-game DFS slates have started to take root and become established in the industry. You will reach an all-time high for the biggest game of the season this weekend.

When building a cash game lineup, make sure you make as many touches as possible, even if it means taking a cheap option to top it off. At GPP tournaments, be prepared to leave a salary on the table to differentiate your lineup. So if you hit the right combination, don’t share the top prize with hundreds of your competitors. You don’t have to own multiple players under 10 percent to win, as you can even choose a number of popular players that don’t take your salary to a different level.

After all, you shouldn’t be too cute with your MVP selection as the player has the same cost no matter where you are in your FanDuel lineup but gets that 1.5x multiplier. So reduce your MVP pool to the handful of players who could realistically complete with the highest score in the game. Have fun with my FanDuel column with instructions on how to line up for the Super Bowl and hope that we have an entertaining game and win some money in the process.

MVP Option

Patrick Mahomes (QB – KC): $ 16,000

I know that it is a boring decision to only recommend the option with the highest price where the most raw points are expected. On FanDuel, where you don’t have to struggle with different salaries between your MVP and the rest of your players, I want the guy with the biggest win in my 1.5x multiplier MVP slot. The 49ers’ passport defense fought down the route in the regular season, as they gave up 244 passes and 2.4 touchdown passes per game in the last five games of the regular season. Some will say this was due to defensive injuries, but I would argue that it was more about the quality of the quarterbacks they played, including Lamar Jackson, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson and Jared Goff. Mahomes lets the chiefs pass play into the playoffs as they have an average of 308 pass yards and four touchdown passes per game. If you enter multiple GPP entries, you can go through all of my core plays listed below in the MVP slot.

core pieces

Jimmy Garoppolo (QB – SF): $ 14,000

So far, the 49ers could rely on the home game in the playoffs. You’ve only attempted 27 passes in two games, but you’ll likely have to pass the ball to keep up with the Chiefs’ offensive. In eight games this season, in which the 49ers played in a game with seven or fewer points, Garoppolo made an average of 31.8 attempts for 279 yards and 2.1 TD passes per game. The Chiefs’ pass defense was good on the track, but they allowed an average of 299 passes and two touchdown passes per game in the playoffs. A game of approximately 290 meters and two points sounds like a player who is better in your lineup. If you haven’t figured it out yet, you’ll see that I go through everything with both passing games and I’m willing to hide both running games to fit both quarterbacks in almost every lineup I’ve created for the Super Bowl.

George Kittle (TE – SF): $ 11,500

Kittle was quiet in the playoffs from a fantasy perspective, as he only had four catches on six targets for 35 yards when the 49ers controlled the first two games on the ground. You know, Kittle is just waiting for his chance to shine on a big stage like the Super Bowl to consolidate his place as one of the league’s closest goals. The Chiefs allowed some big games as they gave up 6.1 receptions (30th) for 61 yards (28th) but only 0.3 TDs (7th) per game for the position during the regular season. It should come as no surprise that some of Kittle’s greatest games took place in those close encounters, including the last four regular season games in which he averaged 7.8 receptions on 10 goals for 92 yards and a couple of points.

Travis Kelce (TE – KC): $ 12,500

I could see this game turn into a close-ended fight reminiscent of an NBA game in which two superstars swap basket by basket each time they have the ball. Kelce has the best single game of all the Chiefs’ passers in the game against a secondary game in San Francisco, which has received 5.8 receptions (24th) for 61 yards (22nd) and 0.8 TDs (26th) for the last five games the close end position allowed weeks of the regular season. This stretch included matchups against major athletic bottlenecks like Tyler Higbee, Austin Hooper, Jared Cook and Mark Andrews.

Other noteworthy:

Cheap aviators

Mecole Hardman (WR – KC): $ 6,000

Hardman surpassed Demarcus Robinson as the third-wide recipient of the snapshots for the chiefs in the AFC Conference Championship game. He has the option of taking a bubble wrap into the house at any time, which is ideal for a DFS table with a game that can be used to change the overall rating with a large game.

Kyle Juszczyk (RB – SF): $ 6,000

While almost every conceivable player on a single-game board as big as the Super Bowl has at least a certain percentage of GPPs, I still assume that Juszczyk will be overlooked. The chief’s defense allowed 6.3 receptions (29th) for 59 yards (32nd) and 0.3 touchdowns (26th) for running backs during the regular season, so I’m not shocked if the 49ers used their secret weapon Kyle Juszczyk in passing unveil game this week for a big chunk or two.

Other noteworthy:

