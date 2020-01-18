advertisement

On a two-game NFL DFS table like we have for the Conference Championship games this weekend, there will be no unoccupied stack. In GPPs on FanDuel, almost every conceivable batch has a certain ownership. So focus on piles of players that make it a big game. This is also a good week to leave extra salary (over $ 500) on the table to make your lineup stand out from the crowd. Also consider taking a position by either going all-in or completely fading one of the highly obsessed stallions. I am giving my High Owned Stud the option to show this column instead of setting my usual Low Owned Stud as a target as it no longer exists this week.

Now we can prepare for the Conference Championships …

Get a $ 5 bonus when you make your first deposit at FanDuel >>

advertisement

stack options

Ryan Tannehill (QB – TEN): $ 7,700 / A.J. Brown (WR – TEN): $ 6,800

While rusting a variation of a Patrick Mahomes stack with Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce is probably the highest possession option on the slate, the other side of the matchup that uses a Titans stack may be the second most used option on that small stack of two-game slate. This stack assumes that the Chiefs take the lead early and force Tannehill and the Titans to pass more than 15 times per game, which they did in the first two postseason games. Tannehill has shown that he can be an efficient passer when the opportunity is given this season, and when he has his big games, it typically coincides with A.J. Brown plays a little and finds Paydirt. If this pile is to be produced, the chiefs’ offense must put points on the field. So you can bring back at least one and possibly two or three chiefs of your choice.

Bring it back with: Tyreek Hill (KC): $ 7,400

Jimmy Garoppolo (QB – SF): $ 7,600 / Emmanuel Sanders (WR – SF): $ 5,500

According to Vegas, the titans / chiefs matchup should be the most attractive to hold its own in GPPs, but not to sleep on the 49ers / packers’ bias. My favorite pass game stack in this match pair is Garoppolo with not his primary or secondary pass catcher these days, but with his tertiary option, Emmanuel Sanders. This is the exact place the 49ers had imagined when they acquired the seasoned receiver during the season. Pay attention to his experience and ability to run on the track to come into play against a young Packers Secondary, as he still has some of these skills in the tank. If you want, you can double bet George Kittle ($ 7,000) and bring it back with Davante Adams or Aaron Jones.

Bring it back with: Davante Adams (UK): $ 8,300

Tevin Coleman (RB – SF): $ 6,500 / Raheem Mostert (RB – SF): $ 5,800 / 49ers D / ST: $ 4,600

Small slates compel us to do atypical things. This is the case with my running game / defensive stack with the two 49ers running backs Coleman and Mostert in the same line-up. Both should get a potentially positive script for the 49ers, as San Francisco is a touchdown favorite at home. The use of both returns also solves the dilemma in which one loses out in the division of the transmission and goal line work. Combine the duo with the 49ers’ defense that had six sacks last week and pressurize Aaron Rodgers at their previous meeting, resulting in five sacks.

Fade high-owned stud

Derrick Henry (RB – TEN): $ 9,800

While Henry was the low-owned stud in the first two rounds of the playoffs, this could be the place to take a bold stance and completely fade the titans’ relapse in the GPPs. As I mentioned in the intro, one way to distinguish your lineup in GPPs from the field is to either play all-in on a popular player or do a full crossfade. The candidates for this stance are Derrick Henry, Patrick Mahomes, George Kittle / Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Because there are other ways to be a little different when I use the Chiefs Passing game, and because I don’t like fading the expensive, tight ends with chalk, and there are very few other options available, we have a choice Henry. The need to push in its high price, eliminate it, opens up a world of possibilities for GPP combinations when building lineups.

Low Cost

Use our tool DFS Lineup Optimizer >> to create optimal FanDuel configurations

Subscribe to: Apple podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS

Brad Richter is a well-known author at FantasyPros and an employee at Daily overlay, You can see more of Brad here archive or follow him @RotoPilot,

advertisement