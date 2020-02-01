advertisement

After 20 weeks of meaningful football and a week of glorified flag football at the Pro Bowl, we have finally reached the last two teams. Super Bowl LIV is here and the media hype is finally over. The time for the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers has finally come.

This gives us a single game plan on Fanduel and if you are not familiar with the format, choose an “MVP” whose score is multiplied by one and a half. Unlike Draftkings, Fanduel doesn’t offer team defense in these competitions, much to my chagrin because I think the 49ers defense is actually in a decent place to surprise many people. After that, four additional flex spots are available, including kickers.

If you’re one of the millions who put your hard-earned Super Bowl money on the payline, why not put a few greenbacks on the stack?

Here are the players I’m considering for my cash game lineup for the Super Bowl competitions:

MVP (1.5x points)

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has tried 27 passes in the playoffs so far. Mostert had 29 rush attempts in the NFC championship. Since Tevin Coleman’s health is still in limbo, Mostert is ready to achieve an absolute lion’s share of the setbacks. The question is whether the Chiefs ‘defense has recently improved enough to stop or at least slow down Mostert and the 49ers’ attack. What is particularly challenging for opposing defenses is the use of movement pre-snap during the game by the 49ers.

Per Rich Hribar about Sharp Football Analysis: “In the past 10 games, the bears and the only offensive lines faced by the chiefs who rank in the lower half of the league (eighth) were the Texans. “Since week 11, Josh Jacobs has been the only one running back to make 70 yards against the chiefs.

In the 8 games, including 2 playoff victories, played by OTs Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey, the 49ers averaged 5.2 YPC. For the 10 where one or both failed: 4.3. Both will play Sunday against a chief who ranks 28th in the opponent’s average rush (4.9).

– Paul Domowitch (@pdomo), January 29, 2020

A big problem with countering running backs was that their crimes had to catch up. In the AFC Championship game, Derrick Henry had nine rush attempts of four or more meters in the first 21 minutes of the season. He only had a quick attempt of four or more yards for the rest of the game and only six more hits in the second half. Mostert, he appreciates, can be much more involved in the passing game than Henry. Should the 49ers fall behind, do not expect Mostert to get out of the game plan.

Patrick Mahomes (KC): $ 16,000 against San Francisco 49ers

In a single game format you want points and many of them. So far, Mahomes has collected 38.14 and 35.06 points in the playoffs. Although its costs are the highest on the plan, this is certainly justified. In addition, with Mahomes as MVP, jamming several good skill players over $ 8,000 is not that difficult. In cash games, there are not many reasons to completely fade Mahomes unless you firmly believe that the 49ers defense can stifle the chief’s offensive.

The 49ers defense plays most of its snapshots in the cover 3 zone.

As it turns out, Patrick Mahomes is one of the better quarterbacks in terms of cover 3.

All statistics courtesy of DataHub Pro. pic.twitter.com/7zIINgSEHk

– Sports Info Solutions (@SportsInfo_SIS) January 29, 2020

FLEX spots

Travis Kelce (KC): $ 12,500 against San Francisco 49ers

Kelce is probably one of my favorite players in this game aside from the two running backs. The last time these two teams met a year ago, Kelce went for eight catches and 110 meters. The 49ers finished first in yards per goal this season, which allowed a close end (5.5).

Overall, the 49ers allowed the fewest yards per graduation (9.7) and limited large games. The 49ers allowed only five passes of 40 or more meters (in second place in the NFL) and only 34 passes of 20 or more meters (in first place in the NFL) this season. So I hesitate for someone like Tyreek Hill with similar costs. Of course, flags must be placed on certain players in a single game environment. In this case I lean over Hill to Kelce.

Kendrick Bourne (SF): $ 7,000 against Kansas City Chiefs

The 49ers slot receiver had an impressive game against the Minnesota Vikings in the division round, but was relatively quiet against the Packers. Of course, Bourne saw only 14 offensive snaps in the NFC championship (third most at WR for the 49ers). In the regular season, Borowski was fourth in the Red Zone classification of the 49ers. This week he gets bully Mathieu in the slot and I expect his engagement to reflect the division round.

All 12 catches by Kendrick Borowski in third place in the regular season resulted in either a first down or a touchdown. # 49ers https://t.co/YuaieP36vq

– Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff), January 25, 2020

During the season, Garoppolo led the NFL in converting 50% of his passes for the first downs. This is definitely a boom-or-bust game that may rank higher for GPPs. However, if you designate Mahomes as MVP, savings can be beneficial everywhere, especially if you stack the chiefs’ reception options. Again, there is no need to shrink the player pool so much in this game, but it is not out of the question that the 49ers are forced to throw the ball in this game.

Robbie Gould (SF): $ 9,000 against Kansas City Chiefs

Both defenses were pretty strong, but lately the chief’s defense has actually taken a step up (outside of their catastrophic playoff starts). Since the defense is not available and it is a single game, there are kickers in the player pool this time!

Defense since week 11

49ers

23.4 points / game

2.2 points / trip

37% drive score pct

20.9 1st downs per game

80% red zone TD pct

chiefs

15.5 points / game

1.5 points / trip

28% drive score pct

20.0 1st Downs per game

42% red zone TD pct

Better in every way.

– Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo), January 22, 2020

The number I pay special attention to is the percentage for putting on the red zone. Both teams have the option of moving the ball between the 1920s. Can you break through and score seven instead of three? If the chief’s defense can continue its recent trend, it may be able to force Gould to attempt field targets instead of earning additional points. I think both kickers are in play in this game, but I would deviate from rusting both of them in my lineup. Given the additional savings of $ 500 that affect Gould, I tend to play 49ers in this case.

Other notable ones

