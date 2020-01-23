advertisement

We have a huge Wednesday night in the NBA with 12 games on the board and the much anticipated debut of Zion Williamson. Don’t worry, we’ll talk about Zion, but let’s highlight some of the other potential places you can use early in the day. Let’s go!

Kemba Walker (PG-BOS): $ 6,800 against Grizzlies

Memphis is one of the most exploitative defense mechanisms in the fantasy world, and that’s because its fast pace creates so many additional goalscoring opportunities for its opponents that they can take advantage of. They added nine fantasy points to the opponent’s averages, so tonight the Celtics are in a really nice place. Combine that with the fact that Kemba is under $ 7,000 and you have a monstrous upward game here. While he’s struggled from deep recently and has only attempted 11 of his last 32 three-point attempts, it’s time to jump on the Celtics Point Guard. He should have a great game tonight at this price.

Buddy Hield (SG – SAC): $ 5,300 on Pistons

We have to be very price sensitive at NBA DFS and Hield is a very affordable player on this list. This is one of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen with him, and I just don’t see a drop in production that justifies it. He hasn’t been shooting well from deep lately and has only driven 12/41 out of downtown in his last four games. That alone has lowered its price, but there is no reason to believe that its bad shooting will continue. The guy shot 17 three points in the last game, and are you really going to let a guy fade that has such an upward trend at $ 5,300? I would not.

