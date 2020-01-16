advertisement

Happy Wednesday, Premium Members! We have a ten-game NBA plan today that we need to work through. At the moment there are no situations where there are injuries that could blow up the game. Therefore, this should be a plan with a wider spread of ownership. Here are some of the pieces that stand out the most at FanDuel!

Russell Westbrook (PG – HOU): $ 9,200 against Trail Blazer

It’s hard to play harden at $ 11,700 when Westbrook is healthy, which doesn’t mean that taking a shot is not a good idea, but I think the best way would be to stay away from cash games. The Rockets are the top team in terms of projected points and fantasy points tonight. So there is reason to get some attention. Westbrook took a break last night and should be a success tonight against the blazers, which have added nine fantasy points to their opponent’s averages this year. Westy has recently shot a ton and attempted more than 20 shots in ten consecutive games (two games with more than 30 attempts). I like the price for Westbrook and it offers a very strong bottom in this nice matchup.

Zach LaVine (SG – CHI): $ 8,300 against wizards

This is the best matchup on the board since LaVine has been in great shape lately and is joining a Wizards team that is on fire all year round. On average, guards receive 5.8 times their salaries when faced with wizards. He has shot the ball more than 20 times in seven of his last eight games. This is a high price, but the floor is so high and the ceiling is there too with this great matchup. LaVine is a great guy to build tonight, especially at cash games.

