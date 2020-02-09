advertisement

Welcome to the Saturday edition of the FanDuel NBA lineup. Now that the dust is almost off the hectic trading deadline, we’re getting a manageable eight-game main card tonight. We already know of some serious injuries that will be felt this evening, and more could be announced later in the day as the league approaches the All-Star break. Let’s dive into some suggested pieces at each position.

Create FanDuel lists with our tool DFS Lineup Optimizer >>

advertisement

Point guard

Elfrid Payton (NY): $ 7,000 at DET

Payton has had a tear lately and has averaged 50.3 FD points in the last three games. That may not be sustainable, but if you go back a bit further, the average of his last nine games is still 39.7 FD points. He watched over 32 minutes and recorded 9.7 templates per game over this distance. He can easily pay his salary back in Detroit tonight.

Others to consider:

Malcolm Brogdon (IND): $ 6,700 against NO

In his five games after a concussion, Brogdon scored an average of 34.7 FD points per game. He is undervalued tonight when he takes on the pelicans who have given the fourth most FD points to opposing point guards.

advertisement