Welcome to the Saturday edition of the FanDuel NBA lineup. Today’s headquarters offers nine games with numerous high-priced tunnels to choose from. At the moment there are only a handful of relevant players who are questionable as to whether they fit tonight, which is rare at the time of the season at this point. Choosing the best high-end pieces and determining the value are crucial tonight.

Point guard

Collin Sexton (CLE): $ 6,100 against GS

Sexton has been surprisingly consistent lately, averaging 34.5 FD points in the last nine games. During this time, he fell almost twice below 30 FD points. He meets Golden State tonight, who has given the third highest FD points to score on average this season. He could very well get 40 FD points tonight, like he did in his last plus matches against Washington and New Orleans.

Others to consider:

Kyrie Irving (BKN): $ 8,900 at WAS

Irving set fire to the bulls, who have given up the lowest average FD points this season, on Friday night for 54 raw points. Tonight, he’s allowed to take on a Wizards team that has the worst defensive rating in the entire NBA, so he might be ready to go on the offensive again.

