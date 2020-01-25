advertisement

Welcome to the Saturday edition of the FanDuel NBA lineup. After a hard and wild week in the NBA, we have a nice four-game schedule today. We have only three five-digit price earrings tonight and two of them are not safe to play at this time. With smaller boards like today, you have to dig a little deeper to find an advantage and stand out from the field. Let’s dive in.

Point guard

Kyrie Irving (BKN): $ 8,700 at DET

Irving’s price tag has risen steadily, but it’s probably still not as high as it should be given its slate-breaking ceiling. He scored 60 FD points in 4 of 16 games this year, and that kind of performance is within reach tonight. We know that Kyrie can score, but his strong team templates and betting odds make him even more attractive in a game that will bring more than 230 points this evening in Detroit.

Others to consider:

Kris Dunn (CHI): $ 5,500 at CLE

Dunn hasn’t had big boxing scores lately, but he’s done just enough of everything to score 30 FD points in three consecutive games. Tonight he’s going up against the Cavaliers, who hand over most FD points to point guards on average, giving him a good chance of surpassing the 30 FD points again with just $ 5,500.

Derrick Rose (DET): $ 6,800 against BKN

Rose has had a tear lately and has averaged 37.9 FD points in the last ten games. He was the most consistent player for the Pistons and should continue to collect fantasy points against the Nets, which give the fourth most FD points to show guards on average.

Shooting guard

Dennis Schroder (OKC): $ 6,200 at MIN

Despite the backlog, Schroder plays 31 minutes per game and has a team utilization rate of 27%. This corresponds to an average of 38.6 FD points in the last three games. Tonight, he’s going up against the Timberwolves, who have been in the top ten against shooters all season, scoring the second worst FD points to their position in the last seven games.

Others to consider:

Furkan Korkmaz (PHI): $ 4,400 against LAL

Korkmaz has been heavily involved in the 76’s offensive lately, scoring double-digit points in five consecutive games. Philadelphia will be forced to continue using it aggressively after losing Josh Richardson to a thigh injury for a few weeks. Despite the moderate drop in price to $ 4,400, Korkmaz offers great value this evening.

Zhaire Smith (PHI): $ 3,500 against LAL

If you really want to do a tournament shot, Zhaire Smith could be your type. The election in the first round of last year was a terrible year for beginners, with a broken foot and subsequent infection. He was called up from the G League after Josh Richardson’s injury and is talented enough to produce when he has time on the pitch.

Little striker

Danilo Gallinari (OKC): $ 6,200 at MIN

Oklahoma City has dealt with a broken forecourt last week that offers Gallinari more options. In the last five games, Gallinari’s rebound percentage has risen to 13.1%, 2.5% higher than its season average. He has averaged 34.5 FD points over this five-game track and should continue to build solid fantasy production this evening in Minnesota.

Others to consider:

LeBron James (LAL): $ 10,900 at PHI

On a map, this little LeBron will rightly be one of the most obsessed players. It has by far the best combination for low-floor and high ceilings of any other player available. It is a must-have for cash games and you would also like to get to know it if you have multiple tournament lineups.

Chandler Hutchison (CHI): $ 3,900 at CLE

Hutchinson has clearly become part of the bull rotation and has played an average of 20 minutes per game in his last five competitions. His fantasy production went up and down, but he scored 20 FD points in three of his last five games. At just $ 3,900 tonight, it’s a solid salary option.

Power forward

Larry Nance Jr. (CLE): $ 4,600 against CHI

The Bulls have been the best matchup for Power Forwards throughout the season, and Nance has improved over the past week. Since returning from an injury, he has spent more time on the pitch in five consecutive games, earning 40.9 FD points against the wizards on Wednesday night. Today’s ideal matchup in Chicago could lead to similar results.

Others to consider:

Anthony Davis (LAL): $ 10,600 at PHI

Not surprisingly, Davis is currently considered questionable. His minutes have been limited lately, which makes it difficult for him to play the high-priced cash games, but with his huge cap, you want to have a few shares of him when you run multiple tournaments.

Thaddeus Young (CHI): $ 4,500 at CLE

The bulls announced that Lauri Markkanen will be off for at least a month and Young will be in the starting lineup. His 27.6 FD points weren’t exactly impressive on Friday, but they were more than enough to pay off his bargain. He should see a similar, if not better, production against the Cavs tonight.

center

Tristan Thompson (CLE): $ 5,800 against CHI

The middle position is littered with injury notes and question marks, so Thompson might be the safest bet at the moment, despite saying goodbye to the poor performance on Thursday night. The bulls give the third most common FD points and the most blocked shots in the season. Thompson could easily collect points, rebounds and blocks enough to be the most efficient player in today’s position.

Others to consider:

Andre Drummond (DET): $ 10,300 against BKN

Drummond has missed the last two games with a mouth injury, but we should check on its final status before the slate closes tonight. If he is able to get on the field, the best rebound in the league should do a great job against the nets.

Here is an example of a lineup that you can start with tonight. Andre Drummond is believed to actually be playing, and it still has a $ 1,000 cap space to make adjustments as needed.

PG: Kyrie Irving – $ 8,700

PG: Kris Dunn – $ 5,500

SG: Dennis Schroder – $ 6,200

SG: Furkan Korkmaz – $ 4,400

SF: LeBron James – $ 10,900

SF: Chandler Hutchison – $ 3,900

PF: Larry Nance Jr. – $ 4,600

PF: Thaddeus Young – $ 4,500

C: Andre Drummond – $ 10,300

