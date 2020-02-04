advertisement

The game schedule for Monday night includes a table with 10 games, all of which are included on the main board. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. The Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons work back to back. Expect some solid matchups tonight.

Point guard

Reggie Jackson (PG – DET): $ 4,500 at MEM

Since the Pistons are one of the two teams competing against each other, PG Derrick Rose’s status in the air will play a key role in whether Jackson is an option tonight. Rose tweaked the bar on Sunday, which brought Jackson 34 minutes of play, which he bet with 32.6 FanDuel points. Jackson’s price is so low and his matchup is great with the Memphis Grizzlies ranked 20th in defensive rating and 3rd in pace.

Elfrid Payton (PG – NYK): $ 6,400 @ CLE

Payton returns from a ban and has been one of the most consistent DFS players since January 16. In his last eight games, Payton has scored seven times more than 30 FanDuel points and scored 20.9 points in just one of these competitions. The Cleveland Cavaliers have the second worst defense in the league, and Payton’s steady production is a good choice on a night lacking a ton of point guard options.

