The schedule for Monday is rich in competitions with 14 games for that day, three of which start at 2:00 p.m. on the all-day / early start schedule. EST and the remaining 11 on the main slate that break off at 5:00 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. Make sure you are aware of the injury reports and the time difference if the main slate tips over two hours earlier than usual. The Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers ride back to back.

Point guard

Damian Lillard (PG – POR): $ 8,800 against GS

With the failure of SG C.J. McCollum and the injury continue to increase Lillard’s already massive cap. In his last four competitions, Lillard scored more than 42 FanDuel points in each game and scored more than 50 points in one of them. The matchup against the Golden State Warriors is good because the Warriors are 20th in the defensive rating and 13th in the pace. Expect much of the goal and game task to fall on Lillard’s shoulders.

