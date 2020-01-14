advertisement

Monday’s schedule includes a table with seven games, all of which are included in the main game at 7:00 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. Only the Charlotte Hornets compete against each other. The remaining 13 teams must take a break of at least one day.

Check out today’s FanDuel NBA recording >>

advertisement

Point guard

Derrick Rose (PG – DET): USD 6,900 against NO

With the recent injuries at the Detroit Pistons, Rose has started playing one of the best balls of the season. Even though he continues to come from the bank in a sixth role, Rose has delivered an effective hit and playful blow from the bank. His matchup at the New Orleans Pelicans is very good as they are 26th in defensive ranking and 7th in pace. Not only are these scores good, the one-on-one game against PG Jeff Teague is great too, as Teague turns out to be a lackluster defender. This contest is currently leading the night in implicit totals, so make sure to target it in a certain way.

advertisement