Today’s slate contains a lineup of eight games, all included on the main slate that ends at 7:00 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. The Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets will all be used in a row tonight. Please adjust your list accordingly.

Point guard

Ish Smith (PG – WAS): $ 5,200 against DAL

The Washington Wizards will be understaffed at the Point Guard position, with Isaiah Thomas transferred to the NBA trading date. Sure, the wizards put Shabazz Napier in the ring, but he may or may not be able to play tonight, and if he does, he will probably not play a ton of minutes, which is a lot of work for Smith’s shoulders. The matchup against the Dallas Mavericks is average as the Mavs are 17th in defensive rating and 19th in pace. Expect Smith to get a good amount of work and opportunity tonight.

Reggie Jackson (PG – DET): $ 5,700 at OKC

Just like Smith and the Wizards, the Detroit Pistons lack players galore. From trading with C Andre Drummond to losing Derrick Rose, Markieff Morris and Svi Mykhailiuk to injuries, there is plenty of playtime and opportunity available to today’s competition. Jackson has been inconsistent since returning from an injury despite being successful in two games and scoring a strong 45.5 points. Expect a lot of use from Jackson as the pistons simply lack bodies and playmakers at this point.

