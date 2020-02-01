advertisement

The Tonight game plan shows a seven-game lineup between the Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets. The main board – which contains all seven games – starts at 7:00 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. The Slate offers a handful of fascinating stud options, though the Dallas Mavericks don’t have PG Luka Doncic due to an ankle injury.

Point guard

Yes Morant (PG – MEM): $ 7,400 @ NO

Tonight’s schedule brings with it some intriguing matchups, though none are as enticing and offer a better atmosphere than the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans. Morant is the headliner for the grizz and has three successive performances of over 40 points, which statistically dominate at all levels and contribute as a defender. The pelicans finished 25th in the defensive standings, 6th in the pace, and this competition led the night in implicit totals at 241. There is no way to have a better environment than this game, as it has two bad defensive teams and two quick crimes.

