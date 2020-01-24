advertisement

We start the weekend tonight with a board of 11 games, 10 of which are on the main board and one that starts at 3:00 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. The main board starts at 7 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. There are no teams in a row to ensure as much freshness as possible at this point in the season.

Point guard

Derrick Rose (PG – DET): $ 6,900 against MEM

Rose has been very productive in his last nine games as he scored less than 32.8 FanDuel points in just one of those appearances. Since Rose rose to the starting lineup, he has taken a real turn and improved his overall score through his playing skills. The matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies is solid, as they are 22nd in defensive ranking and third in pace.

Russell Westbrook (PG – HOU): $ 10,400 at MIN

No player in the DFS has been hotter than Westbrook in the past week. In his last four games, Russ has won more than 60 FanDuel points four times in a row, collecting two triple-double and one double-double points. We made friends with the old Russian and he has the potential to continue his strong game tonight with the Minnesota Timberwolves next on the plan. The Timberwolves occupy 16th place in the defensive rating and seventh place in the pace. As of today, this contest leads the night in implicit totals.

