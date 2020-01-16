advertisement

A beloved Ilkeston pub has been reserved for a “major renovation”.

King’s Head Pub at Market Place is reputed to be one of the oldest buildings in the city.

The famous water point closed on Sunday January 5.

From the second week of the New Year, its windows were closed and the lights were turned off.

Since the closure, it has been revealed that King’s Head has been taken over by the Craft Union Pub Company.

As an ad retailer, Craft Union claims to be proud to place pubs “at the heart of the community”.

Although the schedule has not been advanced, Craft Union said the site would undergo a major renovation, but couldn’t say what the renovation would involve – but only that it would be “meaningful”.

A company spokesperson said, “We are pleased to confirm that we have acquired The Kings Head, Ilkeston.

“The site will benefit from a major renovation, ensuring that we maintain the character of the pub while providing a fantastic local community with a great sporting and entertainment experience.

“It is not yet known how long the renovations will take, but we want to reassure the local community that we will reopen the pub as soon as possible.

“We believe that the British pub plays a vital role in the lives of its customers and our philosophy at Craft Union is to bring brilliant pubs back to the heart of local communities.

“We are committed to nurturing this by investing in the site, making sure to preserve the tradition and heritage while improving the quality of the community offer.”

