Dog owners visiting Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff Park have been asked to keep their pets on a leash, fearing that the city’s beloved peacocks will be killed.

Peacocks have lived in The Glen since 1905, when philanthropist Henry Beveridge returned to his hometown of Dunfermline from India, bringing with him the beautiful birds, which have had the city’s freedom ever since.

However, volunteers in the peacock aviary in the popular park have expressed concerns about the number of dogs running after the birds, which could attack them and compromise their general health after the test.

Amie Boyle, volunteer peacock keeper, said, “As the dog owners ourselves, we have absolutely no problems with dogs in the valley.

“But we want to encourage everyone to be vigilant around the aviary, to avoid any distress caused to the peacocks.

“Snagging with dogs can be really scary for birds. So taking the simple step of making sure your dog is on a leash can make a huge difference. “

Dunfermline and West Fife MSP, Shirley-Anne Somerville, addressed the issue after hearing from more aviary volunteers, and called on dog walkers to be careful and make sure their dogs are under control.

“The Glen would not be the same without the peacocks,” she said.

“We all have a responsibility to make sure it is a safe home for them. Being chased by dogs can be a really traumatic experience for peacocks.

“Some of them are actually afraid to go out in the park because of bad experiences with dogs in the past.

“Keeping dogs under control can have a direct impact on the welfare of peacocks. Near the aviary, I urge all dog owners to keep their dogs on a leash.

“The volunteers who take care of the birds do an incredible job, and we owe them all our thanks.

“I encourage local residents to visit and learn more about the work of caring for famous Glen residents.”

