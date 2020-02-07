advertisement

A popular hotel and wedding venue in Derbyshire has reopened under new ownership and management after a renovation.

Rob Hattersley took over the Maynard Hotel late last year.

It had previously been announced that the former owners would resign due to their retirement.

They said it was a good time to sell the building and withdraw from hospitality after 60 years of operation.

No plans were released for the Hope Valley site and it closed on October 28.

However, the new operator, Mr. Hattersley, said that the renovated building at Main Road, Grindleford, has officially reopened.

The 35-year-old said, “I took the lease for the building. It was bought by a real estate developer and I took the lease from him.

“We have undergone a considerable renovation and have two new rooms.

“We also have a brand new bar area, an extension of the restaurant area and a new modern atmosphere.”

The place should host a reopening evening this evening, Friday, February 7.

Mr. Hattersley of Bakewell continued, “I grew up in the Peak District and have worked as a manager for eight years in night clubs, bars and restaurants.

“I wanted to go back to the Peak District, but I didn’t find anything big enough to introduce myself as an employee.

“I just wanted something from myself, and when that opportunity came up, I jumped at the chance.”

Hattersley, who previously worked on the farm at Mackworth, said former staff members have returned to work at the hotel.

He added: “It is a massive development and it is a question of bringing it into a modern era.

“We have things on the menu that meet all types of dietary needs.

“I feel very confident. I think there is so much potential. “

