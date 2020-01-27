advertisement

New images show that a notorious Burton lane, once featured on Crimewatch, has now become a dump soaked in urine for cigarette butts.

While council bosses say that High Street lane is regularly cleaned, it is full of litter and odors of urine.

At least 30 discarded cigarette butts were dumped in the passage leading to Burton’s Memorial Gardens.

There are also pools of urine strewn around the cutout.

Andressey Passage became famous when he was featured on the BBC’s Crimewatch when the woman was struck unconscious in 2009.

CCTV footage showed that four thugs – who were later imprisoned – attacked two men and two girls.

Today, East Staffordshire city council, whose waste management team is cleaning up the mess, has urged members of the public to bring their waste home or to put it in the trash.

A council spokesperson said: “Andressey’s passage is regularly cleaned by the council’s waste management team.

“Council officers encourage people to be proud of their region and to bring their litter home or to use the containers provided in the borough.

“Most people act responsibly, but unfortunately there is still a small minority who continue to throw garbage.

“If the public finds an area of ​​the borough particularly in poor condition, they can contact customer service on 01283 508000 and the waste management team will endeavor to resolve the problem as soon as possible.”

It comes six months after Burton Live revealed that the move will ultimately be refurbished.

It is part of the Burton upon Trent regeneration strategy, which examines how the city can be improved over the next 10 to 20 years.

The artist’s prints have been revealed what the driveway would look like.

The plan includes the painting of a huge mural based on a famous painting by Lowry de Burton.

The mural will be painted on the wall of the former The Refinery nightclub, visible from the seats around the planters containing flowers inside the kitty.

The drawings also show colorful banners flying over the passage and outdoor seating outside a café-type business proposed to operate from one of the neighboring buildings.

A council spokesperson added: “The regeneration strategy for Burton upon Trent has identified the Andressey Passage as an area that could be considered for future regeneration.

“This is something that the East Staffordshire Borough Council and the Staffordshire County Council will consider in due course.”

Burton Civic Society member Mick Clifford said: “The Burton Civic Society recognizes that the Andressey Passage has been a source of many problems and concerns for the city for many years.

“However, we are aware that this area of ​​the city is being examined as part of the Stronger Town initiative. So let’s hope that the plan currently being developed can do something that can finally solve this problem. or even better make the transition into something that becomes attractive access to Memorial Gardens and the Washlands beyond. “

