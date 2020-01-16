advertisement

January is National Slow Cooker and Soup Month and we encourage you to prepare delicious, healthy and simple meals in this week’s family wellness program.

Michelle was back with dietitian Grace Derocha from Michigan Blue Cross Blue Shield to bring us some recipes.

Here they are:

Moroccan slow cooker chickpea soup

ingredients

3 cans (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 medium onion, diced

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

1 can of 15 ounces diced tomatoes

1 liter vegetable broth or chicken broth – low sodium

6-8 minced garlic cloves

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

9 ounces of prewashed baby spinach

Instructions

Place all ingredients in the slow cooker except the spinach. Cook on high power for 4 hours or on low intensity for 6 hours. Put the slow cooker in the heat and stir in the spinach until it wilts for about 3 to 5 minutes. Serve hot and enjoy!

Slow Cooker Chicken Thai Soup

ingredients

2 tablespoons. Red curry paste

2 cans of coconut milk

2 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons. fish sauce

2 tablespoons. brown sugar

2 tablespoons. Peanut Butter

1 ½ pound chicken breasts cut into 1 ½ inch pieces

1 red bell pepper, cut into ¼ inch slices

1 minced onion

1 heaping tablespoon. chopped fresh ginger

1 cup thawed frozen peas

Coriander for garnish

Instructions

Combine curry paste, coconut milk, fish sauce, brown sugar and peanut butter in the slow cooker bowl. Place the chicken breast, red pepper, onion and ginger in the slow cooker Cover and cook on high for four hours. Add the peas and cook for half an hour more. Decorate with coriander and enjoy!

Enjoy!

