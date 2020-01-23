advertisement

The werewolf, the carnivore and the bite – it sounds like a strange combination of horror movies, but what if we tell you that these are all food trends?

Michelle was mean to dietitian Grace Derocha of Michigan’s Blue Cross Blue Shield to learn more about three diets that shock people around the world.

The carnivorous diet only allows people to eat things that have flown, walked or swum. So you can eat meat, drink milk, cook with bone broth and use lard for cooking – but that’s it. The reasoning behind this fashion is that people say it was the way cavemen ate. Grace warns against this diet because you get no fruit or vegetable and also makes it clear that the cavemen also died very young.

advertisement

Next, the werewolf diet. Now, this one takes a crazy amount of planning and dedication. You basically eat according to the lunar calendar, which allows you to lose up to 6 pounds in 24 hours – at least that’s what it says. Basically, you can’t eat after 6 p.m. and can only drink liquids between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. You can eat when you wake up in the morning, but only if there is no full moon. During the entire mood, you are expected to fast for 24 hours. Intermittent fasting now has its benefits and can help people lose weight, but prolonged use of this method could lead to serious health problems.

Grace Derocha does not recommend any of these diets and the purpose of this interview was to shed some light on the crazy diet fashions that people are trying.

To learn more about Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, click here.

advertisement