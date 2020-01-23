advertisement

A family-run business in Leicester that offers “street food on the go” – including ready-to-eat naans with curry inside – plans to create 150 new jobs.

Food Attraction, which owns the Jake and Nayns brand, is investing millions of pounds to expand its premises in Leicester to increase production and help it win even more large orders.

The Langham Road, Hamilton-based company has seen growing demand for Naanster takeout filled Naan breads.

Naan breads – packaged with madras beef, tikka chicken, balti chicken or chickpea curry – are sold in major chains such as Sainsbury’s, Co-op, WHSmith and Londis.

Today, the company manufactures 50 to 75,000 items per week, which also includes a range of four ready-to-eat burritos and two types of samosa.

Naanster Bread Takeout Naanster from Jake & Nayns

Managing Director Jake Karia said Food Attraction has just signed an agreement to sell its products at major UK airports and on Virgin Atlantic flights to India.

He said the company – founded in 1999 – had grown 57% year-on-year in 2019, with no signs of slowing down.

In 2018, it employed 50 people. This has risen to 105 and is expected to increase by 150 over the next three years.

With support from HSBC, Karia – who runs the business with his brother Naynesh – said they were able to buy two units alongside their existing 10,000 square foot office space.

The new sites already have approximately 10,000 square feet of ground floor space, but the plan is to add a second floor to both.

Naanster chickpea curry

Karia said: “Naanster is our largest line, and food-to-go is currently the fastest growing food market.

“The additional manufacturing space will help us increase our production capacity and allow us to meet the growing demand for our products.

“We bought a good size plot which includes the whole courtyard in which we are already based, the two units and a parking lot.

“I think we will start construction in August, which should take four to five months.

“The plan is to start recruiting in September or October.

“We want to be a darling from Leicester. There is so much to offer here and when you think of some of the other big brands based in the city, like Walkers and Pukka Pies, you want to continue this trend.

“We are extremely proud of the fact that we have managed to maintain the family feeling of the company while experiencing enormous growth.”

Jake and Nayns burrito

Karia said they were initially inspired by their mother’s aromatic cuisine.

He said they had delayed their expansion due to the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, but now feel confident “whoever is in power” to move forward with the plans.

David Tomlinson, Regional Director of the investment bank HSBC UK East Midlands, said: “The UK takeout food sector is growing fast, so this is the perfect time for Food Attraction and the Jake & Nayns brand to develop.

“The new premises will provide ample space to realize their growth ambitions, with the aim of investing in the local community by creating up to 150 new jobs.

“The company has big plans for the future and we wish it the best.”

