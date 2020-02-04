advertisement

An Ohio man ponders what to do with the 55,000 duplicate returns sent to his home by a student loan company.

Dan Cain said he was suspicious when a postal worker in Twinsburg, Ohio told him recently that his mail would not go through the front door of the office. When Cain drove his truck to the back of the building, he found a postman moving two large letter trays, WOIO-TV reported.

It turned out that there were a total of 79 letter bins, and it took two trips to Cain to deliver them to the garage of his family’s house in the city, about 40 kilometers southeast of Cleveland.

Officials from College Ave Student Loans said in an email that they apologized for the error in their mailing system and were taking corrective measures to prevent it from happening in the future.

“We are working directly with Dan on a remedy, including picking up mail from him if possible and reporting credit for the inconvenience,” said company chief operating officer Tim Staley.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen again,” said Cain. “Maybe I should just go back to the sender.”

The duplicate statements concerned a loan that Cain and his wife had taken out for school fees, said Cain. He also indicated that the statement was incorrect and believed that the company had used the wrong interest rate to calculate the payment.

College Ave Student Loans said in the email Monday that there was no error in the calculation.

“The rate is what was disclosed when the loan was made,” said Staley, adding that they were also working with Cain to resolve his interest rate issues.

