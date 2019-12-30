advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – New Year’s Eve is usually a reason for a party, but for one family in Lackawanna County it is a reminder of a tragedy the night they lost their 30-year-old son and brother. This year they are doing something special to honor his memory.

Conrad Thiel collapsed his car on Davis Street in 2018, about an hour in the new year. Thiel died in a hospital.

“He was just full of life and his life was just too short,” said Stephanie Thiel, about her younger brother.

“He was honestly 30 seconds away from home. He lived in Taylor, right across the bridge. “

Conrad was the youngest of six brothers and sisters. Stephanie says that her brother’s presence at holiday parties and family gatherings was always welcome – he would come up with a funny story and be the life of the party.

Now, just before we call in 2020, the family gathers with nothing but its memory.

The monument is still on the spot where the Conrad car crashed two years ago. His family tells us he didn’t wear a seat belt when it happened.

“I know my brother would still be 100 percent here if he wore his seat belt. I just want people to be aware that it takes two seconds, two seconds to put on your belt and it can save your life. I know he would still be here, I am 100 percent positive that he would still be here if he wore his seat belt, “Stephanie said.

That is why the Thiel PennDOT family asked to place a sign near where the crash happened to remind drivers to get stuck.

“If we can save one life with the sign, people must pay attention to the message. The message is to always wear your seat belt, ”said PennDOT official Michael Taluto.

The Thiel family tells us that many of them have to drive past the scene of the accident every day. They hope that this sign will also help them heal.

“He would certainly want this. He would certainly want this. We miss him so much; New Year’s Eve will never be the same for us again. “

