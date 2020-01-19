advertisement

The family of a murdered student welcomed new restrictions on the alleged stalkers.

Alice Ruggles, a former student at Leicester Girls’ High School, was killed by her ex-boyfriend while studying in Gateshead in October 2016.

The 24-year-old was found stabbed to death and her obsessed ex-boyfriend Timaan Dhillon, an army corporal, was found guilty of her murder and imprisoned for life.

Alice complained to local Northumbria police that Dhillon was tracking her down.

Under the new plans, alleged harassers could receive court orders – Criminal Harassment Protection Orders (OPOs) – preventing them from contacting or approaching their alleged victims while the police were investigating.

Alice’s father, Clive Ruggles, who is a professor at the University of Leicester, described the orders as a “powerful new tool” and could have made a “critical difference” in Alice’s case.

Trimaan Dhillon

(Image: PA)

Ruggles added that it was essential not to delay arresting the perpetrators who raped them.

He said: “Any other response may well increase the risk for the victim.”

Each year, hundreds of people like Alice suffer at the hands of stalkers. The Office for National Statistics estimates that one in five women and one in 10 men aged 16 and over have experienced some form of harassment.

The new MSDSs have also been welcomed by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which is named after the 25-year-old real estate agent who went missing in 1986 and is believed to have been murdered.

Alice Ruggles, who was 24 when she was murdered at her home

Minister of Safety and Vulnerability, Victoria Atkins, said: “I am determined to do everything we can to better protect victims and the new harassment protection orders will help police respond and take action. action against the perpetrators as soon as possible. “

.

