The Love Islands family Mike Boateng has released a statement about “false stories” that have surfaced.

A social media post shared last night said these stories relate to the time he spent with the Greater Manchester police.

His family did not explain the nature of the reports, saying that Mike had shown nothing but “dedication” to the group. They are disappointed with the troop’s decision not to deny speculation.

An excerpt from the statement published on Instagram and Twitter reads:

“The Greater Manchester police have unfortunately chosen not to deny any of the wrong stories to be released in the next few days. They previously agreed that they would not comment on the press, which is why GMP was not released for any stories have now changed their minds and are publishing a blanket statement that does not directly deny the stories to be published. “

According to The Sun, Mike has been accused of “inappropriate behavior” and is under investigation. ITV has not yet commented on the reports.

According to his family, he left the police after shooting introductory videos for Love Island. Mike is currently with Leanne Amaning, and the duo has proven popular with viewers in recent days.

