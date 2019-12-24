advertisement

Colleen and John McDonagh and their six children prepare for their fourth Christmas in shelters.

From Tallaght, Dublin, they became homeless in September 2016 when their landlord sold the house they had rented for five years.

advertisement

They spent several months moving from hotel to hotel before being accommodated in two rooms in a hotel in Co Kildare.

John works as a courier while the children go to school in Clondalkin. In August 2017, they were accommodated in their “own” emergency shelter in Tallaght. The 3-bedroom apartment on the second floor is one of 65 apartments in the complex that accommodate homeless families. Colleen and John pay rent for € 175 for two weeks.

It feels like we’re trapped here. We are bursting at the seams. We are all on top of each other

“We were told we would be here for a maximum of 18 months,” says Colleen. “At first we were thrilled after the hotels.”

You, John and Ann (5) share a double bed in one room. Sandra (11) and Chloe (13) have bunk beds in the second room, while John (10) and Ger (8) share a bunk bed in the third and Michael (15) sleeps on the bunk bed below.

Now she says: “It feels like we’re trapped here. We are bursting at the seams. We are all on top of each other. The older children have no privacy. There is no place for anything. “

The McDonaghs belong to a growing number of large families who spend long periods of homelessness. Last December 144 families in Dublin were in shelters for two years or more, up almost 30 percent to 186. Among them are 50 families, including 132 children who have been in shelters for three years or more.

It should be noted that the McDonaghs, although homeless, do not appear in these numbers. Homeless families – including more than 1,600 people – who live in “home-based accommodation” were removed from the homeless statistics by the Department of Housing last year in a reclassification exercise.

When they landed, says Colleen, three families have come and gone in each apartment since their arrival.

“They were all smaller families. Our problem is that we need a quadruple room and they just aren’t out there. We checked and checked and we don’t get everything that comes up. “

health and safety

South Dublin County Council – whose apartment list they have been on for almost 12 years – will not let them move into a smaller home for “health and safety reasons”.

Michael, he’s almost 15. Does he look back on his childhood and think: “I never really had a home”?

“When we first became homeless, I would have been given a triple, but after living that way, I know it would not work. Michael needs a room. John and I need a room. If we got a triple, it would be the third is a storage room. I would put Michael and the other five in one room. No, it wouldn’t work. “

As other families arrive and then go, the kids just befriended to see them go home. “That goes to them. They ask, “Why did they get a house and we were here before them?” You ask what’s going on with us. “

You cannot put up pictures or shelves or redecorate them in any way. You cannot have pets.

“Michael, he’s almost 15. Will he look back on his childhood and think,” I’ve never really had a home “? Chloe, she won’t bring anyone back here. It’s embarrassing to her. I’m worried about the impact on all of them. “

She says that they are applying for any four-bedroom house that will be available on the Council’s CBL (Choice-based Lettings) website – where housing applicants may express an interest in an available apartment – but to no avail. Accommodation in CBLs will be assigned to the highest interested applicant in the list.

Families with a four-room need spend much longer in emergency shelters

You have also viewed homes in the private rental sector. “As soon as a landlord hears that you have six children, that’s not the case. I understand that.”

“You just don’t build enough four-bed rooms.” She says the city council should buy bigger houses to effectively leave larger families like theirs homeless.

The family’s local TD and Sinn Féin’s spokesman for housing, Eoin Ó Broin, agree.

“Families with a four-room need spend much longer in emergency shelters,” he says.

“In such cases, it is imperative that the local council buy homes to meet the needs of these families.”

Neither the SDCC nor the homeless executive in the Dublin region would comment on the specific case of McDonagh. Both SDCC and Dublin City Council state that they have a four-bedroom house purchase program for larger families. The latter has appointed home care counselors since October 2019 specifically for working with families who are “long-term” homeless.

A spokesman said the Department of Housing is “aware that providing homes for larger families can often take longer because of the difficulty in providing the larger properties these families need. , , The ministry also works with local authorities to target property purchases, including homes for larger families. “

Colleen sometimes feels that her family has been forgotten, especially since she has been removed from the homeless statistics. “Of course we are homeless, even if we are not counted. Children like mine are forgotten by Eoghan Murphy.”

“This apartment is better than a hotel, but it will never be our home. I came to absolutely hate this place. I hate the walls. I hate the stairs. I hate how it feels. It feels like we’re in a homeless detention center. “

advertisement