CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – Several law enforcement agencies, family members and neighbors are looking for a missing six-year-old Cayce girl.

According to the city of Cayce, Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen outside her home in Churchill Heights.

A helicopter also helps find 6-year-old Faye Swetlik. Neighbors go door to door and get flyers from SLED to find them.

– Alexis Frazier (@AlexisFrazierTV) February 11, 2020

She had strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and dotted boots and a black T-shirt.

A problem with Amber Alert has not been ruled out. According to city officials, evidence and information is still being gathered to help make this decision.

Faye’s neighbors and family members were seen walking around the neighborhood screaming at Faye.

Several law enforcement agencies help find 6-year-old Faye. Officials say she was last seen playing in front of her house. Cayce officials say an Amber Alert is about to be issued.

– Alexis Frazier (@AlexisFrazierTV) February 11, 2020

