advertisement

GENEVA – Iranian authorities have arrested the relatives of a teenager who was shot dead during demonstrations last month, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an informed source.

The Mehr report did not specify which of Pouya Bakhtiari’s family members had been arrested, but Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the New York-based advocacy group Iran Human Rights Center (CHRI), said they included his parents, citing information from activists who had visited the family on Monday.

The Ministry of Intelligence and the judiciary in Karaj, a city west of Tehran, had summoned each of Bakhtiari’s father, Manouchehr, twice for questioning last week, according to a report posted on the CHRI website on Tuesday. .

advertisement

They asked him to hold a commemoration ceremony in the town of Karaj on December 26 – the 40th day after his son’s death, as is often observed by Shiite Muslims, Iran’s religious majority – citing concerns that it could create unrest.

Manouchehr, who in a post on Instagram last week invited local and foreign media to attend the commemoration ceremony, refused to cancel it, he told CHRI.

In a Twitter post, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: “The US strongly denounces the arrest of Pouya Bakhtiari’s parents and calls for their immediate release.

“It is time for the international community to stand with the Iranian people and hold the regime accountable,” he said.

CHRI says 27-year-old Bakhtiari “died of a bullet wound to the head” in Karaj on November 16th.

Mehr stressed that Bakhtiari had been killed suspiciously during the unrest.

His report quoted an informed source as saying the arrests were “to maintain the order and safety of honorable people who have suffered damage, and with the aim of preventing … the repetition of armed action against people”.

Security forces have been on alert for any event that could spark further unrest following protests against rising fuel prices that turned political last month, causing the bloodiest blow in the Islamic Republic’s 40-year history.

About 1,500 people were killed during less than two weeks of riots that began on November 15, three Iranian interior ministry officials told Reuters, according to a report published Monday.

That figure is far higher than estimated by international human rights groups and was dismissed as “fake news” by a spokesman for Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Some family members of people killed for political or other reasons unrelated to the protests last month have also said December 26 should be a day of remembrance, according to CHRI.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh and Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans and Andrea Ricci)

advertisement