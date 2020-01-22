advertisement

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A family lost everything after a fire destroyed their home in Luzerne County on Wednesday morning.

The house on Mingle Inn Road in Salem Township has disappeared, burned to the foundation.

It started Wednesday at 1 AM.

The homeowner, his wife, daughter and three dogs made it well.

That man told Newswatch 16 that they were sleeping when he heard a noise.

He first thought the place was being broken in to realize that it was on fire.

Firefighters say it was hard to get water up the steep hill.

“We had a lot of water issues. We had to put the third tanker all the way back in the road because the nearest fire hydrant is about two miles away,” said Salem Township, volunteer with fireman Lee Smith.

The house, an attached garage and a detached garage also burned.

“I understand that they were building or renovating the upper floor,” said Smith.

The family is staying with family.

They say they had no insurance.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

