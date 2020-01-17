advertisement

Meet Hulk: the lime green puppy born in North Carolina.

On January 10, Shana Stamey and her family were thrilled when their dog, a white German shepherd named Gypsy, gave birth to their puppies.

The fourth puppy out of the charming litter of eight bitches stood out – this little fluff ball was light green and he would soon become a world star.

Check out Hulk in the local news report below:

According to the Citizen Times, Shana said, “I started freaking out. But everyone was healthy. Hulk! It was light green. He was super crazy. So he became Hulk. We thought of Gremlin, yes, pistachio. We sometimes call him Mr. Green. “

Although named after Bruce Banner’s huge superhero alter ego, Hulk, the dog, was not exposed to gamma rays – its unusual color can actually be explained perfectly.

Suzanne Cianciulli, a veterinarian at Junaluska Animal Hospital, said ABC 13 WLOS:

In the sack they are in when they are in their mother, there may be meconium that stains them.

Meconium is an infant’s earliest stool and can be particularly effective on white fur. Shana added, “I knew it wasn’t harmful, but I still had to look it up to be sure.”

The green color of Hulk is not permanent, as it fades and is washed over time. “[Gypsy] licks it away until I bathe it, and then I think it will fade out after a few weeks,” said Shana. While it was light green at birth, it is now closer to yellow.

One thing that doesn’t go away so quickly is his “aggressive appetite,” which the family has described as his superpower.

Since Hulk made his online debut, he has triggered a media storm that documents his birth with the most important sales outlets around the world. Therefore, there are quite a few who are interested in adopting the cute puppy.

I’m actually amazed at how many Hulk want to own. I really never intended to have such a following with him. I just thought it was something special and unique.

Once the dogs are eight weeks old, Shana plans to find a home for them all forever. But if she doesn’t make it, she won’t see her without a family. “If I can’t find a home for everyone, we will only enlarge our family. I love them all so much, ”she said.

