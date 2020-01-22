advertisement

A family is relieved and thankful after a ferry crew rescued their daughter from the frozen St. Mary’s River on Tuesday.

It was the quick action of the Sugar Island Ferry crew and its passengers that probably saved the girl’s life.

Every day, Captain Dale Rosenbum takes people across the Sainte-Marie river, but Tuesday was different…

“There was an object in the water, it was a red object, I was not sure it was a first, as we got closer, I realized that it was a person” said Rosenbum.

He therefore communicated by radio with deckhand Phil Roy and went into rescue mode alongside the residents of Sugar Island on board.

“Everyone steps in and does what you have to do to save this person,” said Roy.

They put 16-year-old Mikala Stoppa on board, taking her to the ground in a waiting ambulance.

“I was actually quite terrified,” said Christa Rennells-Remyszewaki, Mikala’s mother.

“I got a very frantic, very quick phone call from my husband telling me that Mikala was out of the water at the ferry,” said Rennells-Remyszewaki.

She tells us that Mikala has cerebral palsy and is autistic and successful in her routine.

When his school bus was not in its usual place …

“She decided that if she was going to the ferry, that would be her bus,” said Rennells-Remyszewaki.

Rennells-Remyszewaki says that Mikala is doing well apart from a little pain and a few cuts and bruises.

His family is eternally grateful to those on board this ferry…

“I can never thank these guys enough,” said Rennells-Remyszewaki. “If they hadn’t seen her, she wouldn’t be there.”

But Rosenbum and Roy say they were doing just the right thing.

“I mean we just did what we needed to do, and I hope everyone does,” said Rosenbum.

“I’m just a guy who does my job and I see someone in need,” said Roy.

