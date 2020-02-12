Spend some time with family at one of these fun events in Calgary this weekend.

dance

Alberta Ballet Opened: Until February 15th. This memorable evening will feature three works – Petal by Helen Pickett, Allegro Brillante by George Balanchine and a world premiere by young and upcoming choreographer Anne Plamondon of Montreal. At the Jubilar Auditorium, 1415 14th Ave. N.W. $ 47.60 – $ 127.60. 403-245-4222, albertaballet.com.

theater

The Fairy Queen: Until 14 February. An interdisciplinary playground filled with contemporary, fragile physical and farce elements, this delightful and partial adaptation of Purcell English opera destroys sonnets and dances alongside a Baroque landscape. In University Theater, University of Calgary. 7 p.m. 16 – 21 dollars. scpa.ucalgary.ca.

graduated: Until February 15th. Presented by the Morpheus Theater. Benjamin’s close existence of lazy days and stolen nights collapses when he falls in love – with Elaine – Mrs. Robinson’s optimistic daughter. At the Pumphouse Theater, 2140 Pumphouse Ave. S.W. 7:30 p.m .; weekend matinees, 2 p.m. 403-246-2999, morpheustheatre.ca.

Louder We Receive: Until February 22. This dizzying music follows Marc Hall’s truly compelling and inspiring story as he navigates the Catholic school system to fight for his right to get his boyfriend in promotion. At the Max Bell Theater, Arts Commons. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 7:30 pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 8pm; weekend matinees, 2 p.m .; Feb. 21, 11 a.m. $ 20 – $ 136. 403-294-7447, theatrecalgary.com.

Old Stock – A Love Story for Refugees: Until February 16th. Presented by Alberta Theater Projects. The show tells the true story of Hannah Moscovitch’s grandparents, who landed on Pier 2 as Romanian Jewish immigrants to start a new life. At Martha Cohen Theater, Commons Arts. 7:30 p.m .; weekend matinees, 2 p.m. $ 20 – $ 80. 403-294-7402, albertatheatreprojects.com.

Paired Perfect Gold Girls: Until March 21. The ladies of the Maple Oaks Seniors home may have missed college years, but thanks to a gap in the Competition Corner Collegiate Qualification guidelines, it may not be too late. At the Jubilations Dinner Theater, 1002 37. St. S.W. $ 36.96 – $ 75.95. 403-249-7799, jubilations.ca.

Three pigs: Until February 23. Presented by Loose Moose Theater for Children. At the Loose Moose Theater, 1235 Ave. S.E. Saturdays, 1 p.m .; Sundays, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. $ 14. 403-265-5682, loosemoose.com.

Whispers in the dark: Until February 23. Presented by Vertigo Theater. A haunting story inspired by Victorian ghost stories. At the Vertigo Theater, 115 9th Ave. S.E. $ 29 – $ 87. 7:30 p.m .; weekend matinees, 2 p.m. $ 29 – $ 67. 403-221-3708, vertigotheatre.com.

Neverending History: February 14 – March 14 Presented by StoryBook Theater. Filled with creatures of spectacle and other worldly wonders, this beautiful tale of childhood trials and triumphs of creativity will delight and inspire the whole family. At Beddington Theater Arts Center, 375 Bermuda Dr. N.W. 7 pgs; weekend matinees, 2 p.m. $ 26 – $ 31. 403-216-0808 ext 1, bookbooktheatre.org.

Old Man – The Napi Project: February 15 – March 7. Presented by Lunchbox Theater. The culmination of an Artist Associate program at Residence with Treaty Making 7 Cultural Society, this project will explore the Trickster tradition, and stories that examine our morals and the choices we face. At the Lunchbox Theater, 160, 115 9th Ave. S.E. Monday to Saturday, noon; additional performances Thursday and Friday, 6 p.m. $ 25. 403-265-4292 ext 0, lunchboxtheatre.com.

Christopher Morrison feeds fish with other visitors to the Hatchery Sam Fishston Family Fish Fishtival on Saturday February 15, 2014.

Gavin Young Gavin Young

The Calgary Herald

film

Purple Noon: February 16th. Submitted by Calgary Kinematheque. René Clément’s Purple Peacock (1960) are homoerotic at a time when they were homosexually sent down to prison. Featuring an introductory lecture by Kevin Allen (Research Leader of the Gay Calgary Gay History Project), who will share his passion for this cinematic masterpiece and its bizarre reflection of 1960s society. In Central Library, 800 3 St. SE 2 p.m. Free. calgarycinema.org.

music

Beethoven 1 Bel Dear Immortal: February 14th. Presented by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. At the Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons. 7:30 p.m. $ 25 – $ 85. 403-571-0849, calgaryphil.com.

Beethoven 2 ance Romance: February 15. Presented by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. At the Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons. 7:30 p.m. $ 25 – $ 85. 403-571-0849, calgaryphil.com.

Sea Songs and Shanties: February 15 and February 16. Presented by Voices of Early Music. Feb. 15 at The Den, University of Calgary, 7:30 p.m., $ 30; Feb. 16 at Christ Church Elbow Park, Christ2, 8th St. S.W., 3 p.m., $ 35 – $ 40. earlymusicvoices.ca.

Romance and Soul: February 16th. Presented by the Calgary Jazz Orchestra. At River Park Church, 3818 14A St. S.W. 7 p.m. $ 28 – $ 37. calgaryjazzorchestra.com.

Special Events

Family Search: February 13-17. Get classic racing games and activities with the whole family at the Benzina Alley Museum. At Heritage Park, Heritage 1900 Dr. S.W. 10 a.m. at 4 p.m. $ 5.70 – $ 11. heritagepark.ca.

YYC Hot Chocolate Feast: Until February 29. Enjoy specially crafted hot chocolates while supporting Food on Wheels. Available in various cafes, restaurants and chocolates throughout Calgary. See the full list of places you attend yychotchocolate.com.

Dave Kelly Valentine’s Day Live Specials: 14 February. Dave Kelly Live is the date night for everyone – in love, without love, looking for love or just a loving life. This is a show about love – in all forms they are weird and wonderful. At the Bella Concert Hall, Arts Commons. 7:30 p.m. $ 40 – $ 75. 403-440-770, taylorcentre.ca.

Glow Winter Festival: February 14-16. Featuring music, ice bars and outdoor patios, ice skating, ax throws, a commuter train, and more. On Avenue Avenue, Stephen E. to 3rd Street W. Free. Feb. 14-15, 4-10 p.m .; Feb. 16, 4-7 p.m. glowyyc.com.

Hundreds of Calgarians were put on ice during the Free Family Day Skate at the Olympic Oval in Calgary on Monday, February 15, 2016.

Postmedia

Locked Library – Luckily sometimes… Again, Valentine’s Day Edition: 14 February. An adventurous fabulous night. You and your team will have two hours to search through the realm. Work together, solve puzzles and contests to be among the first to escape the delightful Central Library. Proceeds support the Calgary Public Library Foundation. In Central Library, 800 3. St. S.E. 7 p.m. $ 31.50. 403-221-2002, libraryfoundation.ca.

Family Day Weekend in February: February 15th. With 60 vendors, activities and games and more. In February, community markets, Okotoks. Noon to 5 p.m. Free. 403-837-2256, febfest.simdif.com.

FISHtival: February 15th. Free outdoor family fun and reduced admission to Discover Center. Learn about fish and winter recreation in Alberta. At Bow Habitat Station, 1440 17A St. S.E. 10 a.m. at 4 p.m. 403-297-6561, bowhabitat.alberta.ca.

A Family Party of Little DJs: February 17th. Smalltown DJs and guest Sktrach Bastid will roll out all the best jams for parents and preschoolers alike. Family Day celebrations will also include music demonstrations, Sound Sandwich-building instruments, campfire songs, and more. At Studio Bell, 850 4th St. S.E. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Involved with acceptance or membership. studiobell.ca.

Family Day at the Library: February 17th. Free family entertainment including pop-up shows, board games, crafts, treats, and stories around the world at 1:30 p.m. At every Library location in Calgary. Noon to 5 p.m. calgarylibrary.ca.

Family Day at Military Museums: February 17th. Half-price admission views, black dust demonstrations, display of regimental museums and weapons, board games and more. At Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Tr. S.W. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 403-410-2340, themilitaremuseums.ca.

Olympic Family Oval Skate Family: February 17th. Free parking and admission; bring your skates and helmets or rent the skate shop. At the Olympic Oval, University of Calgary. Noon to 5 p.m. oval.ucalgary.ca.

Family Day Fun: February 17th. Family admission (two adults, up to four children) $ 30. At the Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way N.E. 403-250-3752, thehangarmuseum.ca.

