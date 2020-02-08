advertisement

Why the mandatory super climb will harm the Aussies

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby and lots of stress.

For many new parents, having a child is financially daunting.

According to the Australian Institute of Family Studies, the weekly cost of raising a child is nearly $ 170. That’s $ 8,840 a year and $ 159,120 when your child grows up.

But there’s no reason to make a baby more expensive than it needs to be, and it’s worth understanding the financial needs of a new family.

Jodi Bird, Consumer Group Choice’s insurance specialist, said parents should think about life insurance.

This gives both parents the certainty that their family will be taken care of if something tragic happens to either of them.

“If you have coverage with your super, make sure you have made a binding nomination so that the money goes to the person you intended,” Bird said.

media_cameraBianca and Chris Khouri with daughter Teresa-Eve. Image: See soul photography.

“This is especially important for mixed families or if you have been married before.”

If you have group insurance with your employer, you should check whether this coverage meets your new needs.

Think about whether you want to find out about health insurance and it may need to be extended to family policies.

You may also be eligible for Centrelink benefits, including family tax benefits, parent payment, rental allowance, or a health card.

Thirdview director and financial advisor Peter Foley said before buying brand new baby items he was looking for ways to borrow, trade, or save used options.

“Changing tables, strollers and cribs can be found online at a fraction of the price,” he said.

There are a variety of commonly overlooked expenses that can cause parents to spend too much for the first time. This includes babysitting services and additional visits to the doctor.

Mr. Foley suggested that the parents set up a budget and start storing money for the future.

A budget can help keep track of ongoing expenses like bills, groceries, gasoline, insurance, renting or repaying home loans, and other debts.

“Know your goals and write them down,” said Mr. Foley.

“In this way, you can imagine that your short-term victim is associated with long-term rewards.”

The first parents, Bianca and Chris Khouri, began paying debts six months before the arrival of their new family member, daughter Teresa-Eve.

They cut their food budget by $ 120 and used some of that savings to put $ 50 to $ 100 a month into a contingency fund.

“We looked at our expenses and found ways to save, like dinner and shopping, to pay for the upcoming expenses,” said Ms. Khouri.

“Education is expensive and we start saving for it.”

