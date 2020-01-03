advertisement

Close to schools, transportation, shopping, and the beach, this property in Hallett Cove is the perfect place for your family to call home.

Located on a large, elevated block with tree tops and ocean views, it is sold through Harcourts Plus with a price guide of $ 400,000 to $ 420,000.

To the left of the house are four spacious bedrooms, three of which have built-in robes.

The great master also comes with an ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms share a family bathroom with a shower and bath.

A central kitchen with a walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances provides access to two separate living and dining areas.

One opens up to a large outdoor entertainment area, while the other leads to a rumpus in the rear area.

Additional features include a double-length carport and a free-standing shed with electricity.

