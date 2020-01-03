advertisement

138 Perry Barr Rd, Hallett Bay

Close to schools, transportation, shopping, and the beach, this property in Hallett Cove is the perfect place for your family to call home.

Located on a large, elevated block with tree tops and ocean views, it is sold through Harcourts Plus with a price guide of $ 400,000 to $ 420,000.

To the left of the house are four spacious bedrooms, three of which have built-in robes.

The great master also comes with an ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms share a family bathroom with a shower and bath.

A central kitchen with a walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances provides access to two separate living and dining areas.

One opens up to a large outdoor entertainment area, while the other leads to a rumpus in the rear area.

Additional features include a double-length carport and a free-standing shed with electricity.

