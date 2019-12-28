advertisement

MADISON CO., Ill. – (EMMA HOGG, KMOV)

A close call on Christmas when a popular drone toy bought for children almost set fire to a house.

No one was injured, but it could have ended for a family on Christmas morning.

An extremely popular gift in recent years almost caused a fire on Christmas Eve for a family in Madison County.

Celeste Robinson and her husband bought As-Seen-On-TV UFO drones for their children and connected them on Christmas Eve so that they could use them first in the morning.

The drones were handheld and specially made for children.

“We went ahead and put them on the charger, went down to sleep and realized there was another gift that I forgot to pack,” Robinson said.

Then she said her husband heard a strange hissing sound. They walked over to the counter to warmly touch the drones.

“We pulled them out of the socket and suddenly it started to sparkle like a firework, just shooting up,” she said.

In panic, Robinson threw the defective drone on the floor after it went up in flames in her hand. It burned the carpet and pieces of metal stuck to the floor.

According to the instructions, it takes 40 minutes for the drone to be fully charged. Robinson said they were only connected for half an hour.

Robinson says the fear was not a damper on their Christmas morning. But know that it could have ended in a very different way.

“We had it on the counter, so if that spark had gone up, it would have hit the cupboard and set everything else on fire,” she said. “We were so blessed that he heard the sound and he checked it because we would have slept, it could have been our home, it could have been our life.”

