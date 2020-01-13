advertisement

A family adventure day at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, a day to remember the battles of the Loxahatchee River, a free performance of Downton Abbey, and a guided hike in Jonathan Dickinson State Park highlight this week’s events in the Jupiter area.

JUPITER –

Hike in Jonathan Dickinson State Park

advertisement

Friends of Jonathan Dickinson State Park are organizing a guided hike on Wednesday morning to observe the Florida native, endangered bush jay.

The walk lasts from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and begins at the entrance to the park’s Pine Grove campsite. The costs are free with regular entry to the park.

>> JUPITER READER: Sign up for the weekly Post on Jupiter newsletter

Free Downton Abbey Show

The last part of Town of Jupiter’s free Movie Matinee series will take place on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The 2019 film “Downton Abbey” will be shown in the Jupiter Community Center south of the corner of Military Trail and Indiantown Road. Free popcorn and lemonade are served during the two-hour film.

>> PLEASE READ: Destruction of the coast of the Jupiter Lighthouse could restrict access and close the path section

Family adventure day at the lighthouse

The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum is hosting a Family Adventure Day on 500 Captain Armour’s Way this Saturday.

The event, which is free for children under 18 and costs $ 10 for adults, runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This includes a costume contest on the subject of adventurers, storytelling, an ascent to the lighthouse in virtual reality, a scavenger hunt and much more.

Tickets can be bought at JupiterLighthouse.org. Regular lighthouse ascents are included in the admission price.

Battles of the Loxahatchee in Riverbend Park

The Florida Black Historical Research Project, Inc., presents the annual spiritual commemoration of the two battles of 1838 at Loxahatchee on Sunday.

The battles were a turning point in the Seminole Wars. The presentation Sunday is aimed at the black Seminole survivors of the trail of tears.

The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offers traditional observations, presentations, battlefield tours, traders and more. Participation is free and takes place at Riverbend Park, 9060 Indiantown Road.

If you have any questions, please contact 305-773-7714.

showard@pbpost.com

@SamuelHHoward

advertisement