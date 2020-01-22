advertisement

Families still unable to return home after the October floods spoke of their devastation.

Peggy and Brian Hardy’s Stoney Stanton Cottage was one of 130 county properties that were affected by the heavy rains in October and November last year.

“It changes your whole life. It’s just devastating, ”said Peggy.

“You see it on TV and you feel sorry for people, but until it happens to you, you really have no idea what it is.”

The couple lived in the row of chalets built in stone from a nearby quarry in 1886 for 46 years. Their home was one of 136 that flooded the county last October and November.

Floods at Station Road, Stoney Stanton. An action group was set up after the October 2019 floods

(Image: Matt Short / Matt Short Photography)

Peggy added, “There are obvious things like ruining your house and possessions, having to work and move for a while, but that moves you completely.

“My grandson asked my daughter the other day if he could come, he told her that they hadn’t been there for ages. It’s heartbreaking, we can’t have them here, there’s nowhere to play or sit, there’s even nowhere to have someone for a cup of tea, we live with my girl or upstairs, well I say live but it really exists.

“Everything is piled up, we eat our dinner and watch TV upstairs and it has been going on since October.”

Fortunately, the couple were at home as the rain continued to fall on October 1, 2019.

Peggy explained: “It had been raining a lot for hours, it seemed like it would never stop. I kept watching and over time we got more and more worried.

“When we saw the water in the front garden of one of the other chalets, we thought we should start moving things.

“I started taking everything I could upstairs. First photos and valuables, then smaller pieces of furniture, basically anything I could get through the door. “

Brian added, “I went out to direct traffic, the road was underwater but some drivers continued to descend the road at high speed.

“At one point an articulated truck fell and the water splashed and soaked all the bedroom windows, that was how bad it was.”

The couple said they entered the autopilot while trying to save as much as possible in their water-filled house over 40 years old. It wasn’t until the rain stopped that they saw the extent of the damage.

They said, “By the time it stopped raining, the water was right above the baseboards. The entire ground floor was underwater.

“We were just in shock. You can’t believe it, it’s surreal. You stayed in your house with water deeper than the ankle level. You wonder how you are going to clean it up and get back to normal. “

That night, residents were invited to Living Rock Church at the top of the road. They were given hot drinks and a hot meal, the cooperative sent sandwiches, and the village pub – The Star – served food to affected villagers.

Peggy said, “We saw the best of people at the worst time. I get emotional when I think of the help we got, people were just great, especially Living Rock. They made us a Christmas dinner, they sent dinners when we are here working at home, they raised funds, sent baskets, the school was brilliant too. “

The couple’s neighbor, Beth Moore and her husband have been living in a caravan in their back yard since the floods.

She said, “It was the worst Christmas ever, it just didn’t look like Christmas.

“I love Christmas, normally I make a lot of pastries, I make meat pies, I cook a lot, I have friends and family and this year it was spent in a caravan in the back garden because that work on the house hasn’t even started yet. “

Talking about the day the rain came, she said, “I went shopping and got back in the car. I noticed that the water was flowing over a hedge like a waterfall, then I saw Brian directing traffic and other neighbors out of their homes and me. knew something serious was to happen.

“My chalet is in the middle of the row, so a little lower, when I entered the front door, the water was running over my rubber boots.

“It was instead on the sofa. We had just finished decorating and had a new three-room suite.

“It’s just horrible. We are still waiting for the manufacturers to come and start the repair work, but it’s really stressful. You are told one thing by the insurers, another by the manufacturers, you are told that you must choose tiles on this date, other things by another.

“Added to the emotional stress of your ruined home, the impact is huge.”

Councilor Maggie Wright, who represents Stoney Stanton, said in a comment to the meeting, “Many residents are not expected to return home until Easter. The flood here was unusual and completely unexpected.

“No obvious explanation can be found and the residents are looking for answers. It is therefore imperative that an S19 investigation takes place.

“I hope the modeling will be able to capture what happened on the day of the floods.

“More importantly, offer solutions, mitigations or rest assured, it won’t happen again.”

